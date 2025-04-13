Max Just Got One of the All-Time Best Marvel Movies

Disney+ may be the de facto streaming home for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the live-action Marvel films that came from production companies other than Marvel Studios tend to bounce around between services. Sony’s Spider-Man films and the Fox X-Men sometimes find themselves on Disney+ alongside their MCU counterparts. Other times, they pop up on services like Netflix, Peacock, or Max. This month, it’s Max gave fans a Marvel surprise, adding what is easily one of the all-time best Marvel films to its DC-heavy roster.

Max added a slew of new movies at the start of April, one of which was James Mangold’s Logan, the film that was meant to be the Wolverine swan song for longtime Marvel star Hugh Jackman.

Logan was universally praised upon its release back in 2017, with both fans and critics raving about the emotional story, hard-hitting action, and stellar lead performances. Jackman and Patrick Stewart reprised their X-Men roles to close the chapter of their stories, while the film also introduced Dafne Keen as Laura, aka X-23.

Logan ultimately didn’t mark the end of Jackman or Stewart’s Marvel tenures, but their subsequent returns haven’t lessened the quality or impact of Mangold’s film. Logan, along with films like Spider-Man 2 and The Dark Knight, continues to stand out as a benchmark for all future comic book movies. In the eyes of many fans, nothing has lived up to the high bar set by Logan in the eight years since its release.

If you’ve got a Max subscription and haven’t seen any of the X-Men movies that precede Logan, you don’t have to worry about tracking them down elsewhere. Sure, there’s some added context to be found in those movies, but Logan can still stand alone as a fantastic experience without them.

It seems, at least so far, that Max subscribers have had no trouble checking in on what Jackman and Mangold have to offer with Logan. Since being added at the top of the month, Logan has been a daily fixture on Max’s Top 10 Movies list. Sunday’s edition of the list sees Logan in the third overall spot, behind only brand new releases 2073 and Y2K.

What’s New on Max?

Logan was one of dozens of films added to the Max streaming library at the start of April. You can check out the full list of April 1st arrivals below.

A Kind of Murder

A Stolen Life

Aftersun

All I See Is You

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

April in Paris

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Death

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)

Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)

Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Deception

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)

Drinking Buddies

Edge of the City

Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)

Friday

Friday After Next

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)

House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)

I’ll See You in My Dreams

In This Our Life

It’s Love I’m After

Jezebel

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

June Bride

Kid Galahad

Land of the Lost (2009)

Little Men

Logan

Lucky Me

Lullaby of Broadway

Marked Woman

Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mr. Nobody

Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut

Mr. Skeffington

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)

My Dream is Yours

My Golden Days

Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)

Next Friday

Nobody Walks

Now, Voyager

Old Acquaintance

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Romance on the High Seas

Satan Met a Lady

Severance (2007)

Sixteen Candles

Special Agent

Stampede

Station West

Storm Warning

Suspicion

Tea for Two

That Certain Woman

The Biggest Little Farm

The Double

The Old Maid

The Prince

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex

The Star (1952)

The Terminator

The Tree of Life

The West Point Story

The Wild North

The Working Man

Three on a Match

Winter Meeting

Young Man with a Horn