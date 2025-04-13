Max Just Got One of the All-Time Best Marvel Movies

Disney+ may be the de facto streaming home for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the live-action Marvel films that came from production companies other than Marvel Studios tend to bounce around between services. Sony’s Spider-Man films and the Fox X-Men sometimes find themselves on Disney+ alongside their MCU counterparts. Other times, they pop up on services like Netflix, Peacock, or Max. This month, it’s Max gave fans a Marvel surprise, adding what is easily one of the all-time best Marvel films to its DC-heavy roster.
Max added a slew of new movies at the start of April, one of which was James Mangold’s Logan, the film that was meant to be the Wolverine swan song for longtime Marvel star Hugh Jackman.
Logan was universally praised upon its release back in 2017, with both fans and critics raving about the emotional story, hard-hitting action, and stellar lead performances. Jackman and Patrick Stewart reprised their X-Men roles to close the chapter of their stories, while the film also introduced Dafne Keen as Laura, aka X-23.
Logan ultimately didn’t mark the end of Jackman or Stewart’s Marvel tenures, but their subsequent returns haven’t lessened the quality or impact of Mangold’s film. Logan, along with films like Spider-Man 2 and The Dark Knight, continues to stand out as a benchmark for all future comic book movies. In the eyes of many fans, nothing has lived up to the high bar set by Logan in the eight years since its release.
If you’ve got a Max subscription and haven’t seen any of the X-Men movies that precede Logan, you don’t have to worry about tracking them down elsewhere. Sure, there’s some added context to be found in those movies, but Logan can still stand alone as a fantastic experience without them.
It seems, at least so far, that Max subscribers have had no trouble checking in on what Jackman and Mangold have to offer with Logan. Since being added at the top of the month, Logan has been a daily fixture on Max’s Top 10 Movies list. Sunday’s edition of the list sees Logan in the third overall spot, behind only brand new releases 2073 and Y2K.
What’s New on Max?
Logan was one of dozens of films added to the Max streaming library at the start of April. You can check out the full list of April 1st arrivals below.
A Kind of Murder
A Stolen Life
Aftersun
All I See Is You
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
April in Paris
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Death
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)
Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)
Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Deception
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)
Drinking Buddies
Edge of the City
Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)
Friday
Friday After Next
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)
House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)
I’ll See You in My Dreams
In This Our Life
It’s Love I’m After
Jezebel
Jimmy the Gent
Juarez
June Bride
Kid Galahad
Land of the Lost (2009)
Little Men
Logan
Lucky Me
Lullaby of Broadway
Marked Woman
Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mr. Nobody
Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut
Mr. Skeffington
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)
My Dream is Yours
My Golden Days
Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)
Next Friday
Nobody Walks
Now, Voyager
Old Acquaintance
On Moonlight Bay
Panama Hattie
Parachute Jumper
Payment on Demand
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Romance on the High Seas
Satan Met a Lady
Severance (2007)
Sixteen Candles
Special Agent
Stampede
Station West
Storm Warning
Suspicion
Tea for Two
That Certain Woman
The Biggest Little Farm
The Double
The Old Maid
The Prince
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Star (1952)
The Terminator
The Tree of Life
The West Point Story
The Wild North
The Working Man
Three on a Match
Winter Meeting
Young Man with a Horn