Disney+ Reveals Premiere Dates and Footage for Pixar's First TV Shows

The first two TV shows from Pixar Animation Studios are making their way to Disney+ in the coming months. Those shows include Win or Lose, the long-awaited Pixar series about a little league baseball team, and Dream Productions, a spinoff of the Inside Out film franchise set inside Riley's mind. On Tuesday, Disney+ revealed the premiere dates for both shows, in addition to a special sneak peek video that lets fans know what's in store.

While Win or Lose has been touted as Pixar's first TV series, it will actually be leapfrogged by Dream Productions. The Inside Out spinoff series is set to debut on December 11th. Win or Lose will be waiting a little bit longer, with Disney+ setting its premiere for February 19, 2025. You can check out the sneak peek for Dream Productions below!

Dream Productions is set inside the world of Riley's mind and will actually take place before the events of recent hit Inside Out 2. The show is a mockumentary-style series about how dreams are created each and every night, with Joy and the other Core Emotions working alongside the Dream Productions department. The core cast of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Kensington Tallman, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, and Liza Lapira are all returning for Dream Productions, alongside franchise newcomers Paula Pell, Richard Ayoade, Maya Rudolph, and Ally Maki. The series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

Win or Lose, unlike Dream Productions, is a completely original story not based on any existing Pixar franchises. The series puts viewers in the shoes of eight different characters in the week leading up to a big baseball game. Will Forte stars as the team's coach and the series is written, directed, and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Micahel Yates. Win or Lose is produced by David Lally.

"These two series really show Pixar creativity at its finest," said Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter. "We're excited fans won't have to wait long for more great content from the world of 'Inside Out.' 'Dream Productions' offers up a treasure trove of jokes and fun as it digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley's dreams. And we consider 'Win or Lose' a major, first-of-its-kind tentpole series, one that really showcases what I think makes our studio great: bold, imaginative storytelling; laugh-out-loud humor; and characters that we can all relate to."