Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Creator Hint at Adult Mordecai And Rigby’s Return (Exclusive)

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes isn’t just a return to the park that employs the likes of Mordecai and Rigby, but a side story that features various adventures that took place before, during, and after the original Regular Show. With the current batch of episodes taking us to the afterlife to visit Pops, while also jumping throughout the first show, there is one territory that has yet to be truly navigated. The original series finale gave Cartoon Network fans a look into the future with Mordecai and Rigby as adults, and recently, the creators told us here at ComicBook.com that we just might see this version of the characters again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with some of the biggest movers and shakers of Regular Show: The Lost Tapes fame. Executive Producer Sean Szeles, voice actor Sam Marin, and head writer Matt Price were more than happy to talk about their latest Cartoon Network series. Szeles fielded the question as to whether we would see the adult versions of Rigby and Mordecai return, though didn’t confirm it one way or the other.

“It’s an idea,” the executive producer confirmed, “People should watch the entirety of the season. We did make forty episodes, and we’ve only released ten so far. We have thirty more to go. That’s all I’ll say. You might see them; you might not.”

How Long Will Lost Tapes Last?

Cartoon Network

Considering the original Regular Show ran for a staggering eight seasons, many Cartoon Network viewers have wondered if The Lost Tapes will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps. Luckily, head writer Matt Price was more than willing to address the possibility of the spin-off holding a lengthy run: “I think it’s like anything. The first run of the show came to a natural endpoint, and we felt it wrapped perfectly. Will there be more? If the world wants it, let us know. Email us, world. It just goes back to that good old-fashioned idea of people needing to watch it.”

“That’s the genius of The Lost Tapes,” Szeles added, “There are so many avenues you haven’t seen, the adventures of Pops’ life and memories he hasn’t watched yet.” Ironically enough, we have yet to explore more of Pops’ time in the afterlife following his appearance in the first episode. Thanks to grabbing new VHS tapes that document his life, Regular Show’s spin-off has plenty of territory to explore, though the ramifications of this act haven’t been fully fleshed out. As Szeles pointed out during our interview, there are still at least thirty episodes left for The Lost Tapes, so we’ll be waiting to see if the future installments have more surprises in store.