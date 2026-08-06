The 4 Marvel Disney+ Shows That Deserve Second Seasons, Otherwise the MCU Has Major Cliffhangers

Audiences regularly return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen, but the franchise’s Disney+ shows are also great ways to revisit it. Of course, some MCU series are more memorable than others. And some, like Daredevil: Born Again and Loki, benefit from the opportunity to build on their strengths over a longer period of time. They’re the series lucky enough to get multiple seasons, but a surprising number of MCU shows stop at Season 1. For series like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s because lingering threads are explored in later projects. Yet, for others, it’s a more disappointing turn. There are multiple shows that deserve second outings but don’t look likely to ever get them.

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That includes the recently cancelled Wonder Man, but it’s not the only MCU series to face this problem. Even if a show is popular and leaves threads open, the franchise doesn’t always feel the need to return to it. These four titles are prime examples, but Marvel should really consider green-lighting at least one more chapter of each. If it doesn’t, the MCU will be left with a few major cliffhangers across its Multiverse Saga. With Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars looking to reset it, that may not impact its future. However, it’s certainly more frustrating for the fans.

4) Wonder Man

The most recent (and still raw) MCU series to not get a Season 2 is Wonder Man. This turn of events is especially disappointing because the show was originally green-lit for another outing back in March. Marvel Studios reversed course in July, a surprise considering the positive buzz surrounding the Disney+ series. Critics gave Wonder Man an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, and general audiences offered an 87% rating. Lead actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was also nominated for an Emmy, so clearly, the show impressed people. It also brought something fresh and fun to the MCU, following its main character as he juggled a passion for acting and the dangers of having superhuman abilities. And it gave Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery greater depth, delivering really great character work.

While the ending of Wonder Man Season 1 could theoretically be an ambiguous yet appropriate send-off for these characters, it’s still technically a cliffhanger. That, combined with the show’s potential, makes its one-season status a real bummer. If any MCU series deserves to continue, it’s this one.

3) Hawkeye

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Hawkeye is another great MCU show that could technically end where it is — but the fact that we’ve only seen Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop in a brief The Marvels cameo since makes us want another outing. The first one sees Jeremy Renner’s superhero passing the mantle to Kate, all while trying to make it home for Christmas. It’s one of the MCU’s most charming and atmospheric Disney+ shows, and it’s a fun one that grapples with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. And the ending comes to a pretty neat close, so Clint Barton can retire if he wants. Kate Bishop should be far more prominent in the MCU, though, and Hawkeye Season 2 could have fully shifted focus to her character.

Instead, the MCU leaves us wondering what she’s up to after her Christmastime adventure with Clint. We’ll probably catch up with her if Marvel ever moves forward on the Young Avengers. It’s clearly setting that up, but it still would have been nice to spend more time with her individually first. And Hawkeye is a good enough series that Season 2 would’ve drawn viewers.

2) Moon Knight

Another unique but engaging MCU show is 2022’s Moon Knight, but the Disney+ series feels mostly separated from the larger franchise. And it looks like it’s staying that way, as fans haven’t seen or heard from Oscar Isaac’s title character since. It’s a shame, since Moon Knight was another swing toward something more distinct. It was a more intimate and psychological character study rather than a superhero project about saving the world. Of course, the stakes were still incredibly high — but the show struck that balance nicely, and it left off with a satisfying end for Marc and Steven…at least until it threw another huge twist fans’ way.

Unfortunately, the contents of that reveal may never be expanded on. Updates surrounding Moon Knight Season 2 have brought few answers over the years, ranging from downright disappointing to more optimistic. From the sound of it, the character’s MCU future comes down to a number of things, including Isaac’s willingness to return. Needless to say, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up, especially after four years. Moon Knight clearly had more stories to tell, but it’s taken a backseat since.

1) Ms. Marvel

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Ms. Marvel is one of the only shows on this list we’ve gotten some satisfying closure for, as Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan continued her story in The Marvels. The big cliffhanger from the Disney+ series was addressed there, too, but it’s still a wonder that Marvel Studios never pursued Ms. Marvel Season 2. Yes, there’s plenty that Kamala can do outside her own series — with any luck, she’ll show up in Avengers: Doomsday — but there’s something to be said about the MCU keeping up with a teen-centric series. It’s an age range the MCU hasn’t focused on nearly enough, and with the Young Avengers likely to surface at some point, it would make sense to start serving it now.

Additionally, Ms. Marvel introduced intriguing lore and a compelling cast of characters it could expand upon. It also presented its lead as a street-level hero in Season 1, which opens the door to all kinds of conflicts in Season 2. It’s an obvious choice for more episodes, but it hasn’t been green-lit for them. At this point, we’re grateful we’ll probably see Vellani’s character elsewhere. She still deserved more time in her own individual spotlight, though.