How to Use the Tricky Disney+ Search Feature

The first morning of Disney+ has been a difficult one for the new streaming service, with thousands of users reporting outages and problems watching certain titles. It wasn’t the easiest launch in the world, but Disney+ has mostly smoothed out the issues in the hours since its release and folks are starting to jump in and explore the new service, testing out its playback and various features. One common talking point amongst everyone browsing Disney+ seems to be the inability to simply look through a large list of movies and TV shows at once, as things are instead broken up into more specific categories.

Fortunately there is a way to work around the major categories. The search menu offers more than just a simple search option, breaking things into smaller sub-categories, making things even easier to browse through. This will also give you a way to look at a complete list of titles.

Click the magnifying glass search icon on the Disney+ homepage, which will be located at the top of the page on a browser or on the bottom of the page on the mobile app. Once you open the search menu, you’ll see a few extra options. These are the smaller categories that we mentioned, which seem to be more specific to various interests rather than focusing on just Marvel or Pixar.

On the mobile app, the search menu also offers you the ability to sort through movies and TV shows in various ways. By clicking on movies, you’ll be taken to a massive list of titles that you can narrow down by picking a genre or time period. There’s also an option for “All Movies A-Z” so that you can see them all at once.

Disney+ doesn’t work exactly like every other streaming service out there, but that’s okay, it’ll just take a little getting used to. Once you get the hang of things the service is very easy to use.

