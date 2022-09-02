The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 Trailer Reveals First Look at Disney+ Return

"My dear Society. I invite you all on a new adventure," says the currently missing Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) in the first trailer for Disney+'s The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2. Based on the New York Times bestselling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, the Disney+ Original series again follows four gifted orphans — Reynie (Mystic Inscho), "Sticky" (Seth B. Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance (Marta Kessler) — as they set off on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of Nicholas' twin brother, Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale). See the new trailer and key art below.

The Mysterious Benedict Society returns with a two-episode season premiere Wednesday, October 26, on Disney+. New episodes will stream weekly on Wednesdays.

Disney describes Season 2: "When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Kristen Schaal) have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme.

"Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new 'found family,' while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means."

The series also stars MaameYaa Boafo (Bluff City Law) as Rhonda Kazembe, Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead) as Milligan, and Gia Sandhu (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as Ms. Perumal.

(Photo: Disney+)

"For the second [season], the kids have gotten a lot older, so it's gonna be a little different, but there's gonna be a lot of similar themes," Hale previously told Collider about the sophomore season. "What Trenton Stewart created in those books is really special, so I'm thankful Disney has allowed us to continue it, honestly."

The Disney Branded Television series is executive produced by Halcyon Studio a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company and 20th Television. Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, and co-writers and co-creators Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay serve as executive producers. Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

