Disney+ Brings Back Classic 2006 TV Series

Disney via Disney+ has brought back a classic 2006 TV series in a brand new revival that, like the original, is primarily for children of the pre-school age. That said, while adults are unlikely to find any entertainment in the revival, they may find some nostalgia. After all, 2006 was almost 20 years ago. Whether this new revival will be as popular as the original, which ran for a whole 10 years, four seasons, and 125 episodes before it ended in 2016, remains to be seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, on July 21, Disney+ premiered Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ — an animated and interactive TV series aiming to revive Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. As the name suggests, and just like the original, it stars Mickey Mouse, as well as his various friends: Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto.

Right now, only one season has been announced, and it is only six episodes long. The first, Mickey’s New Helper, premiered on July 21. On July 22, today, Clarabelle’s New Coop releases. This will be followed by Goofy’s Sock Hunt on July 23, Puppy Pluto on July 24, Goofy Pizza on July 25, and then Minnie’s Tune Train on August 1.

“Mickey and his pals welcome audiences back to the Clubhouse they know and love for all-new adventures, filled with games, songs, laughs, and, of course, handy-helping,” reads an official pitch of the new revival on Disney+. “Devoted fans will also find surprises in store for them, including a new level called the Laughing Loft, Minnie’s very own Clubhouse, and an adorable, new friend, Little Helper.”

Play video

How many tuned in for the premiere of the new Disney+ show, Disney has not said. There does appear to be substantial interest though, as the trailer above has 4,300,000 views in roughly one month. The comments are turned off though so it is unclear how much of this is interest versus morbid curiosity.

It is unlikely the revival will resonate as strongly as the original, but for any parent with a Disney+ subscription that doesn’t matter. What matters is there is new kids content, which the streaming service isn’t also great about facilitating.

For more Disney+ coverage — including all of the latest Disney+ news, all of the latest Disney+ rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Disney+ deals — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.