Disney+ Launches New “Throwback” Channel With Animated Classics

Disney+ has dove further into the worlds of live-action and animation over recent years, presenting viewers with now classics like X-Men ’97 and Star Wars: Visions. While the streaming service has yet to announce whether it will be creating reboots for the likes of Gargoyles, Goof Troop, and Tale Spin, the platform does have a new channel that is now available that houses these classics. Along with Disney Channel favorites, Disney+’s “Throwback” channel is filled with Disney Afternoon classics and other series that helped forge a brand new path for the studio.

Disney+ Throwbacks is a 24/7 channel that Disney+ subscribers can access now, airing some of the shows that helped put the Disney Afternoon on the map. Series on the newly launched channel include Ducktales, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Tale Spin, Gargoyles, Recess, and more. Much like traditional cable and network channels, Throwbacks will interject advertisements into the mix but the channel also has other Disney properties outside of the animation realm. Series like That’s So Raven, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Gilmore Girls, and Lizzie McGuire are also a part of the roster, rounding out the Disney experience. if you want a better look at the new channel, you can check out

Throwback Marathons

Even outside of the Disney afternoon fare, the “Throwback Channel” also includes animated offerings like Doug, Kim Possible, and Lilo & Stitch: The Series. Alongside the classic entries, the new platform plans to have some major events such as “DuckTales Treasure Hunt Weekend” and “Back-to-School With Recess” marathons in the future. Needless to say, there are quite a few options when it comes to taking animation fans back to the past.

Alongside the Throwback Channel, Disney+ has quite a few other live channels that fill out the rotation, including ABC News Live, “Hallowstream”, Disney Junior, Hits & Heroes, and many more. Most recently, The Simpsons not only has a live channel for Springfield fans to jump back into the lives of Homer and his family, but the special channel “Homerpalooza!” recently arrived to focus on the head of the household and two hundred episodes focusing on his exploits.

These days, original Disney animated projects aren’t confined to an afternoon as they might have been in the past. While the days of cable and network channels have diminished in the face of streaming superiority, the fact that “Throwback” exists proves that there is still an audience for fans looking to lean into their nostalgia. Even with this new platform, there are still quite a few animated Disney properties that have been trapped in limbo for years. As of the writing of this article, there has been no confirmation of franchises like Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, or Recess making a comeback, but perhaps, this channel could change things.

