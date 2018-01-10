ABC TV Exec Dishes on Disney’s Upcoming Streaming Service

Disney is set to launch its own streaming service in 2019 and, given the sheer amount of properties the company has acquired over the years, many are expecting the service to contain a library big enough to rival Netflix.

During Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES 2018 on Thursday, Disney-ABC TV president Ben Sherwood confirmed those ideas, and promised a massive amount of content when the service finally launches next year.

According to Sherwood, Disney-ABC TV will be contributing between 7,000-8,000 episodes of television from its library, plus 3-4 original series and 3-4 movies. This even includes a series based on Disney’s High School Musical franchise. Sherwood assured those in attendance that the original High School Musical producers would be returning for the series.

In addition to the High School Musical series, the streaming service is also said to be working on a Monsters Inc. series, as well as an original program based on Marvel Comics.

At this point, it’s unclear exactly which ABC television programs will be available on the streaming service, but the studio is behind shows like Agents of SHIELD, Once Upon a Time, Scandal, Black-ish and many others.

The streaming service could also potentially gain the rights to stream properties from 21st Century Fox, the company Disney recently made a move to acquire.