Night Court Renewed By NBC For Season 3

The second season of the Night Court reboot came to an end in March, and fans of the sitcom have been eagerly awaiting news of a third season. The revival stars The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Anderson's Judge Harold "Harry" T. Stone. The show had some shakeups in the second season, but NBC is officially bringing it back for more. According to Deadline, the show has been renewed for Season 3.

According to the report, the sitcom's renewal was "never in doubt." In fact, the show is NBC's #1 primetime comedy. While some shows remained on the bubble while others got the axe, Night Court's renewal was only delayed due to NBC and Warner Bros. TV having difficulties deciding on the number of episodes in the third season.

The series' contract is believed to be for 22-episode seasons, but NBC reportedly wants Season 3 to have 18 episodes. Due to the first season's midseason premiere, it only had 16 episodes. Then, the second season only consisted of 13 episodes due to the strikes.

What Is Night Court About?

You can read a description of the new Night Court here: "In Night Court, the eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender."

"My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin," Rauch previously said in a statement when production began on the pilot. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring Night Court back to television."

The Season 1 cast included Kapil Talwalkar as Neil, Lacretta as bailiff Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous, and India de Beaufort as Olivia. The first season saw various guest stars, including: Faith Forth (as Abby's mom), Wendie Malick, Melissa Villaseñor, Pete Holmes, Stephanie Weir, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Kurt Fuller, and Lyric Lewis.

In Season 2, Talwalkar left the series and the show added Nyambi Nyambi (Mike & Molly, The Death and Return of Superman) as Wyatt, a court clerk. Guest stars in the second season include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kunal Nayyar, and Melissa Fumero.

Stay tuned for more updates on TV renewals and cancellations.