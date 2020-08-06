Disney's The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Reveals New Character

✖

Disney+ is bringing back a fan favorite with the upcoming revival of The Proud Family, delightfully titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The series will bring back all the characters we love and the people who brought them to life in the original series, but it will also feature a brand new character voiced by Keke Palmer named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, and this morning fans finally got their first look at the brand new addition to the franchise. You can check out Palmer's new character in the image below, who is a 14-year-old activist. We can't wait to see her interact with the rest of the beloved family, and you can check out the announcement below.

"There’s a new girl coming to town! Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by @KekePalmer, from the upcoming Original Series, #TheProudFamily: #LouderAndProuder, coming soon to #DisneyPlus."

Palmer will be joining returning cast members Kyla Pratt (Penny), Tommy Davidson (Oscar), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy), Joe Marie Payton (Suga Mama), Karen Malina White (Dijonay), Soleil Moon Frey (Zoey), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega), and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby. The show will be exetive produced by Bruce W. Smith, Ralph Farquhar, and Calvin Brown Jr, and Brown Jr will also be serving as story editor.

"In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell," said Farquhar and Smith. "It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us."

“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”

"The genius of the original Proud Family series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. "With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share."

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder doesn't have a release date yet, but we can't wait to see the family back on our screens. The original series is currently available on Disney+.

