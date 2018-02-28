Former Doctor Who actor Peter Miles has died. He was 89 years old.

Miles made three appearances on Doctor Who over his career. In 1970, the actor played Dr. Lawrence in “The Silurians”, the second Third Doctor story. Miles returned to the series four years later to play Professor Whitaker, a scientist who was responsible for overrunning London with dinosaurs in the aptly named “Invasion of the Dinosaurs” Third Doctor serial. However, it was Miles’ final appearance on Doctor Who that he is perhaps best known for. In 1975’s “Genesis of the Daleks”, Miles played Nyder, henchman of the villain Davros.

In addition to his appearances on Doctor Who, Miles had a long career in British television, appearing in a number of projects including 1975’s Poldark as well as work in both film and theater as well.

News of Miles’ death was announced on the actor’s Twitter page, indicating that the actor passed last week. No cause of death was given.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform you Peter passed away peaceful at home, last week at the age of 89,” the post read. “He didn’t suffer and was full of his usual love of life last time we spoke. Thank you for all your interest in Peter, it meant a lot to him, he was always touched.”