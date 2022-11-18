Doctor Who Confirms New Companion for Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor

The BBC has officially confirmed who will be the new companion for Doctor Who's upcoming 15th Doctor, set to be played by Ncuti Gatwa, revealing that Millie Gibson will join him on the TARDIS in 2023. Best known for appearing in the hit UK series Coronation Street, Gibson will take on the role of Ruby Sunday in the series. It's unclear exactly when Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will make their official debut as their characters, especially since the recent special episode of the show had Jodie Whittaker's Doctor surprise regenerate into none other than David Tennant, a plot thread that will be explored across three more specials before the pair begin their new run on the character.

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion," Gibson said in a statement. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Ncuti Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

"It's the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already," series showrunner Russell T Davies added. "She's brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a CORONATION STREET fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday."

In November of 2023 there will be a series of Doctor Who specials that will pay tribute to the 60th anniversary of the iconic character. David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor will seemignly be an anchor for those episodes, with Ncuti Gatwa set to take over as the Fifteenth Doctor when those wrap up.

Doctor Who will return with a new season in 2024 and when it does it will have a new streaming partner in every part of the world beyond the UK and Ireland. Disney+ will be the home for new seasons of Doctor Who in most of the world, though the series will still be be produced in Wales by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios Production.