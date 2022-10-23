Fan-Favorite Doctor Who Star Returns in Shocking Regeneration Twist

Doctor Who threw fans a curveball as they watched Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor's regenerate, but into who they expected. The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," has debuted in the United Kingdom. While the episode won't' air until Sunday night in the United States, the BBC has already put out the video of Whittaker's regeneration. Obviously, SPOILERS follow. Fans expected Whittaker regenerate into Ncuti Gatwa as the Fourteenth Doctor. Instead, she regenerated into David Tennant, returning to the role of the Doctor having previously played the character's Tenth iteration. The BBC previously announced Tennant's return to the series.

Gatwa will be Doctor Who's first Black lead. Whittaker's time with the series under showrunner Chris Chibnall also introduced Jo Martin as a previously hidden incarnation of the Doctor who has come to be known as the Fugitive Doctor. Martin is the first person of color to play the role of the Doctor in the television series.

Whittaker previously commented on her regeneration scene, which Chibnall wrote for one long shot. "I love the dialogue Chris wrote for my regeneration," she told Empire. "It captures my Doctor beautifully. It's simple, epic and beautiful. When I could see the crew was happy with that last shot, that's when my bottom lip started going," she recalls. "I was like, 'Well, they can't say they need another take now because I've fucking lost it!'"

"Jodie's final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show's history," Chibnall said of the episode. "They'll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story! For the BBC's Centenary, we'll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor."

David Tenannt will star as the Fourteenth Doctor in three Doctor Who's 60th-anniversary specials in November 2023. Russell T. Davies, who revived Doctor Who in 2005, is returning to helm the season as showrunner. You can get caught up on Doctor Who with our streaming guide.