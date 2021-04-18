Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Shares His Thoughts on First Female Doctor

✖

Doctor Who has been part of our public consciousness for nearly six decades, and its stories across television, movies, comics, audio series, and more have inspired countless people. In recent years, the franchise has made history with the introduction of its first female incarnation of its titular character, portrayed by Jodie Whittaker. Whittaker's take on The Doctor has definitely made an impact on fans, and has helped push the franchise further with regards to positive female representation. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Ninth Doctor actor Christopher Eccleston spoke about the impact of Whittaker's casting, and argued that there's even more that the franchise could do.

“I think it’s time for the Doctor to meet the Cyberwomen in the 21st century. We’ve had enough Cybermen,” Eccleston explained. “I would very much like the Doctor to meet Emily Davison who threw herself in front of the Derby winner and was one of the forerunners of the feminist movement and a martyr for it. I think that’d be extraordinary for him to mix with Emily Davidson and Pankhurst and explore that. As I’ve said earlier, he’s very drawn to the feminine. And I think that it’s great that we now have a female Doctor, and I think we should take that further in the way that we look at history and look at it through a female lens. I think the [Ninth] Doctor would respond very well to that.”

This echoes comments that some of the franchise's other previous Doctors — including Tenth Doctor actor David Tennant — said upon Whittaker's casting.

“Jodie was such an exciting choice. I’m hugely proud of how successful she’s been," Tennant said in 2019. "What did you think of the backlash against the last series being too PC? Is it possible to be too politically correct? What does that even mean? Inclusivity has always been one of Doctor Who’s strengths.”

Whittaker is expected to return soon in the series' upcoming thirteenth season, one that has already been the subject of rumors and speculation surrounding her potential exit. Earlier this year, those rumors were quickly debunked, and recent comments surrounding Whittaker herself have hinted that she's in it for the long haul.

"As far as I'm concerned, right now, I'm the Doctor and that's taking up everything of me, as an actor," Whittaker said in an interview late last year. "And to think something beyond that, I can't put my head there, and I don't want to."