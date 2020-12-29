Jodie Whittaker Reveals Why She Was Sad Filming Doctor Who Holiday Special

✖

The Upcoming Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks will not only pick up from the cliffhanger that previously happened in the regular series but will also bring back none other than John Barrowman who is returning as Captain Jack Harkness for the episode. This episode will also mark the final appearance by a few other regular cast members as cast members Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole will depart the series with this last special. Speaking in a new interview, the Doctor herself Jodie Whittaker revealed that knowing these two were leaving made her sad the entire time they were filming the new special.

"I was absolutely beside myself," Whittaker told EW. "I don’t have a poker face. It’s my actual job, so I should be better at it. But I remember when they called wrap on that day, Tosin was like, 'Calm Down!' I’d gone, I’d absolutely gone. In a way, it’s just reflective of the time we’ve had and this journey. I'm really lucky. Me and Mandip are still in the journey, but, because it was the end of us four, and us four have been so tight, it was one of those things. I know that in my life, this is one of the best things that will ever happen to me and the best times that I will ever have on set. This job is this thing that is untouchable. There’ll be a million other amazing experiences, hopefully. But if I do this for 20 seasons I know my first time as the Doctor was with this family as this four and this is our time — a Goonies moment, it’s our time! I felt very much like a kid in a well. I was so sad."

“Revolution of the Daleks” will air on BBC AMERICA on January 1st, New Year's Day. The season 12 finale left things on a cliffhanger as Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor was left behind, locked away in an eternal prison and her fate unknown. The upcoming Christmas special will primarily focus on the Doctor’s best friends Yaz (played by Mandip Gill), Ryan (played by Tosin Cole) and Graham (played by Bradley Walsh) as they work to keep their lives going in her absence. They'll soon discover though that a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks - is a foot.

Production is underway on season 13 of the series with a shorter episode count than usual.