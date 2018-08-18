Matt Smith Reacts to ‘Doctor Who’ Fans Who Have Tattooed Him on Their Bodies

It’s not unusual for fans to get tattoos representing their favorite characters in film and television, but former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith isn’t quite sure what to think when it comes to ink of his own, beloved character.

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host showed Smith and fellow guest Vanessa Hudgens a selection of photos of tattoos featuring Smith’s Eleventh Doctor and some of them got an interesting reaction from the actor. You can check it out in the video above.

“Oh my God,” Smith responded to one of the tattoos. “Look at my awful forehead though. For god’s sake why would you get that?”

It wasn’t just the tattoos that Corden shared that Smith had reaction to, though. Smith, who starred in the long-running Doctor Who series from 2010 to 2013, recounted meeting one fan who had ink of both Smith’s Doctor and that of his predecessor, David Tennant.

“I met a woman once who had me on her right thigh and David Tennant — no word of a lie — on her left thigh,” Smith recalled. “And I said, ‘But what does your husband think?’ and her husband was there… I mean can you imagine? I don’t want to get too graphic!”

Smith went on to note that while the husband didn’t have much to say about the tattoos, he personally had some thoughts of his own.

“Well, he didn’t say a lot,” Smith said. “Well, I thought it was appalling.”

What isn’t appalling for fans of Doctor Who, however, are the multiple Easter eggs referencing Smith’s Eleventh Doctor in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the popular BBC show. That teaser, which debuted during the World Cup finals between France and Croatia back in July featured a few references, including fish fingers and custard as well as an issue of British comics anthology Beano, specifically the same issue that Smiths’ Doctor was reading in the Doctor Who Season 7 episode “The Rings of Akhaten” from 2013.

As for Doctor Who-inspired tattoos, soon fans will have another Doctor to immortalize. Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor is set to make her debut when the series premieres this fall.

