‘Doctor Who’ Season 11 Premiere Date Announced

The Thirteenth Doctor played by Jodie Whittaker is ready to make her debut and the BBC has finally set the date.

Doctor Who Season 11 will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7th on BBC One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The announcement stipulates that the release date will vary by country. BBC America has typical aired Doctor Who on the same date as its British counterpart.

It’s About Time… #DoctorWho

Release date varies by country. Check local listings. pic.twitter.com/d7CyvMuQIW — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) September 5, 2018

The BBC also revealed that the premiere episode’s title is “The Woman Who Fell to Earth.” Fans may remember that in her first appearance in “Twice Upon a Time,” the Thirteenth Doctor fell out of the TARDIS as it hovered above Earth.

This is the first time that Doctor Who has ever aired on a Sunday, which is just one more change in this new era under new showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“New Doctor, new home!” Chibnall said in a statement. “Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to burst into Sunday nights — and make the end of the weekend so much more exciting. Get everybody’s homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time. (Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits). The Thirteenth Doctor is falling from the sky and it’s going to be a blast.”

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content said, “With Chris Chibnall at the helm and Jodie Whittaker’s arrival as the new Doctor we are heralding a brand new era for the show and so it feels only right to give it a new home on Sunday nights at the heart of BBC One’s Autumn schedule. “

The first full trailer for Doctor Who Season 11 was released at San Diego Comic-Con Comic-Con and it got Doctor Who fans quite excited. Whittaker was announced as the new Doctor in July 2017. As the first woman to play the Doctor, she has spoken about what the role means to her.

“It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor,” Whittaker said in an interview. “It means remembering everyone I used to be while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

Are you excited about the new season of Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments!

Doctor Who Season 11 premieres Sunday, Oct. 7th on BBC One.