‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 Has Begun Filming

Doctor Who is back in action.

The twelfth season of Doctor Who is now in production. The BBC made the announcement with a group photo fo the cast posted to the official Doctor Who Instagram account.

The BBC announced the new season of Doctor Who just before the New Year’s Day special aired. The season won’t debut until early 2020.

“We’re off again!” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in the new season announcement. “Well we never actually stopped – as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor. We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC One. Brilliant!”

“We’re delighted that the Doctor and her friends will be returning to thrill audiences in 2020,” Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content. “I know Chris and the whole team are already working on a whole new set of exciting adventures. In the meantime we’ve got a very special episode on New Year’s Day for everyone to enjoy.”

Prior to the renewal announcement, Whittaker confirmed that she had signed on to return as the Doctor in the Season 12.

“I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again,” Whittaker said. “It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet.”

Whittaker was announced as the new Doctor in July 2017, making her the first woman to play the role. She has spoken about what it means to her to play the role.

“It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor,” Whittaker said in an interview. “It means remembering everyone I used to be while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

Doctor Who returns to BBC and BBC America in early 2019.