The Fifteenth Doctor Meets His New Companion (And Faces Killer Cartoons) in Doctor Who Season 2 Trailer

BBC has unveiled the first full trailer for Doctor Who Season 2, revealing Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor meeting his new companion Belinda Chandra, portrayed by Varada Sethu, while also facing a unique animated threat. The upcoming season, set to premiere on April 12th, follows the Doctor as he embarks on a series of new adventures after bidding farewell to Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) at the conclusion of the previous season. The trailer showcases the new pair encountering everything from intergalactic music festivals to planets at war, with one of the most striking revelations being a 2D cartoon character called Mr. Ring-a-Ding who gains the ability to enter the real world, posing a terrifying threat to our heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer establishes Belinda as a nurse who initially wants nothing more than to return home after getting swept up in one of the Doctor’s adventures, creating immediate tension between the two new traveling companions. However, the Doctor appears particularly intrigued by a mystery surrounding Belinda’s identity, specifically questioning why she shares the same face as Mundy Flynn, a character from the previous season. This mysterious connection suggests the new companion’s arrival may not be coincidental, potentially setting up a season-spanning arc that dives deeper into the show’s mythology. Despite Belinda becoming the new primary companion, Ruby Sunday will continue to appear throughout the second season, perhaps helping to unravel the mystery of Belinda’s connection to Mundy Flynn.

Play video

Another highlight of the trailer is the introduction of Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr. Ring-a-Ding, a villain described as “a happy, funny, singalong cartoon who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally.” According to the official synopsis, the character has a terrifying revelation in 1952 when “after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr. Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside — and the consequences are terrifying.” Showrunner Russell T. Davies praised Cumming’s performance in a press statement, saying, “Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger, and fun. He makes the whole universe of Doctor Who wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honor to welcome him on board the TARDIS.”

The Future of Doctor Who Hangs in the Balance as Season 2 Approaches

Image courtesy of BBC

The release of Doctor Who Season 2 trailer comes as rumors question the future of the long-spanning sci-fi series. Earlier this year, reports emerged suggesting that Doctor Who might be shelved for an extended period and that Gatwa had already filmed a regeneration sequence, potentially ending his tenure as the Doctor after just two seasons. The BBC quickly responded to these claims with an official statement, clarifying: “This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on Season 3 will be made after Season 2 airs.” While the company wanted to appease fans, it ended up adding fuel to the fire, and BBC confirmed there are no plans for Season 3 yet.

Since the 2005 revival, most Doctors have remained in the role for at least three seasons, with Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor appearing across four. The only exceptions were Christopher Eccleston, who departed after a single season, and David Tennant’s brief return as the Fourteenth Doctor, which spanned just three special episodes. If Gatwa were to exit after two seasons, it would represent a significant departure from established patterns, especially considering the widespread critical acclaim his portrayal has received.

As Doctor Who approaches the 20th anniversary of its revival, Season 2 appears poised to both celebrate the show’s legacy and push it in bold new directions. Whether this season represents a continuation of Gatwa’s journey or the beginning of its conclusion remains to be seen, but the trailer certainly promises an exciting ride through time and space when the series returns on April 12th.

Are you excited about Season 2 of Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments!