Christopher Eccleston, Billie Piper Reunite for New Doctor Who Adventures (and There’s Already a Teaser Trailer)

20 years after they first captivated audiences by relaunching the iconic sci-fi series, the Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler are stepping back into the TARDIS together. Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper have announced their return to the beloved roles that introduced an entire generation to Doctor Who in 2005, this time through a series of immersive audio dramas. The groundbreaking reunion project, set for release in August 2025 through Big Finish Productions, will feature 12 hour-long adventures with a full supporting cast. For longtime fans, this collaboration represents something once thought impossible, as Eccleston had long maintained distance from the franchise after his departure. The audio format allows these iconic characters to embark on new journeys that will strategically fit between their televised adventures, expanding the Ninth Doctor’s relatively brief on-screen tenure.

According to the official Doctor Who website, the new series will seamlessly integrate with the established timeline from the 2005 television season.

“Across 12 episodes, slotting neatly into that 2005 series, we have more Jackie Tyler, more Powell Estate, plus friends and enemies old and new through time and space,” explained producer Matt Fitton.

The creative team has emphasized their commitment to capturing the distinctive atmosphere and dynamics that made that initial revival season so memorable.

Eccleston himself appears particularly enthusiastic about reuniting with Piper, highlighting their unique on-screen chemistry.

“I am so happy to be back recording more adventures for the Ninth Doctor with Billie. I don’t think my Doctor exists without Rose. He’s a ‘one man, one companion’ kind of alien,” he stated. This sentiment underscores how essential their relationship was to defining his characterization of the Time Lord, with Eccleston adding, “There’s a resilience and a bravery and a deep empathy to Billie as Rose, that’s why I do this. They complete each other.”

Piper shares this enthusiasm, noting the perfect timing of their audio reunion.

“I can’t think of a better time for Rose to reunite with her first Doctor than now. Twenty years after she first ran into the TARDIS and towards adventure, here we are again, me and Chris, ready to have fun facing the universe – and the monsters – together,” she remarked.

While both actors have previously participated in separate Big Finish productions—Eccleston in solo Ninth Doctor adventures and alongside Alex Kingston’s River Song, and Piper in her own Rose Tyler series—this marks their first substantial reunion project since 2005.

At a recent MegaCon panel in Orlando, Piper discussed her experience with audio dramas, admitting initial nervousness about revisiting her younger self but finding that “when you’re in the room with everyone, it’s… it’s… it’s just a sort of weird muscle memory that comes back.”

The logline for the series teases compelling storylines, reading, “The Doctor and Rose want you to come with them! Back to the Powell Estate, where the Doctor’s past returns to haunt him, and out into the universe where enemies old and new are waiting…”

These new adventures are currently available for pre-order exclusively from Big Finish’s website, with both CD and digital download options available for collectors and casual listeners alike.

Check out the audio drama’s teaser trailer below.