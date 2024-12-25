Doctor Who Season 2 First Look Trailer Introduces the New Companion

Doctor Who meets his new companion in the first look at Season 2. 2025 sees the release of the second season of Doctor Who starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. Every good Doctor has a companion to join them on their adventures, and the same can be said for the Fifteenth. Our companion’s name is Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu, and as we see in the newest trailer for Doctor Who Season 2, she’s in desperate need of his help to get back to Earth in one piece.

The first look trailer for Doctor Who‘s second season begins with Ncuti Gatwa stating, “There are forces beyond this universe.” Belinda looks out a window to see a ship being chased and shot with laser beams, with Belinda demanding that the Doctor get her back home. We also see quick glimpses at the upcoming season, including Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. There’s a lot to digest in the short 30-second trailer, but it does offer a sneak peek at what fans can expect when the Doctor returns to Disney+ in 2025.

“The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth,” a description of the new season reads. “But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before.”

Russell T Davies is showrunner and executive producer of Doctor Who. Davies recently teased some of the scares Season 2 has in store. “It’s coming, it’s sensational, there’s a lot of scares, there’s a planet in the far future that’s absolutely terrifying,” Russell T Davies told BBC’s The One Show. “There’s a trip to Miami. It’s very, very, very good and it’s coming sooner than you think.” A lot of theories can be made about what constitues a threat being terrifying or scary, but the “sooner than you think” part of Davies’ tease is perhaps the most exciting development. Does the showrunner mean Doctor Who fans can look forward to the new season in early 2025? And how early would that be? Perhaps not long after the Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day? Or in the months following its release?

Doctor Who Season 2 premieres in 2025 on Disney+, where available, and on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.