Doctor Who Teaser For Jodie Whittaker’s Final Episode Reveals Two Returning Classic Companions

Jodie Whittaker’s time as the Thirteenth Doctor is coming to a close and while we don’t yet know who will replace the Doctor Who star going forward, we do have a glimpse of Whittaker’s final outing as the titular time-traveler — as well as two classic companions returning for the occasion. In a new teaser for Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, which will air sometime this fall as part of BBC’s centenary celebration, fans got a look at the Doctor’s demise as well as the surprise return of Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred’s classic companions.

In the teaser, which aired following Sunday’s “Legend of the Sea Devils” special episode, we don’t get a lot of context for Fielding and Aldred’s returns, but they both note that it’s been several decades since they’ve heard from the Doctor and from the rest of the teaser, it seems like the situation surrounding Whittaker’s Doctor’s demise is dire. You can check it out for yourself below.

For those who are unfamiliar, both Fielding and Aldred appeared on Doctor Who before the show’s 2005 relaunch. Fielding played Tegan Jovanka, a companion of the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) and also the Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison) between 1981 and 1984. Aldred played Ace opposite Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor from 1987 to 1989. While it’s not uncommon for Doctor Who to bring back characters from previous seasons or Doctor’s tenures, it’s fairly unusual for the series to bring back characters from prior to the show’s 2005 return.

Whittaker’s exit from Doctor Who was announced last summer. At that time, it was announced that she would leave the series after last year’s season and three special episodes this year. Sunday’s “Legend of the Sea Devils” was the second and the final one will be broadcast this fall.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them,” Whittaker said at the time. “My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

Recently, series showrunner Chris Chibnall, who is himself departing the iconic series along with Whittaker, recently told Radio Times that the story will wrap up in a way that will see a roller coaster of emotions, or as he put it “in a really huge, fun, action-y, mad, heartbreaking way. There’ll be a lot of laughs and tears in that final episode. You want to do everything.”

