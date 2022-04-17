Doctor Who Showrunner Teases Tearful Farewell for Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker’s time as the Thirteenth Doctor is winding down. Whittaker, who began her run on Doctor Who back in 2017, will depart the series later this year in the final of three specials airing this year — the first, “Eve of the Daleks” aired on New Year’s Day and the second, “Legend of the Sea Devils”, airs Sunday, April 17th — and now, series showrunner Chris Chibnall is promising a tearful farewell for Whittaker.

Chibnall, who is himself departing the iconic series, recently told Radio Times that Whittaker’s story will wrap up in a way that will see a roller coaster of emotions, or as he put it “in a really huge, fun, action-y, mad, heartbreaking way. There’ll be a lot of laughs and tears in that final episode. You want to do everything.”

It was announced last summer that Whittaker would depart Doctor Who this year with her final outing expected in the fall to coincide with the BBC Centenary celebrations. Chibnall’s departure was also announced at the same time.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them,” Whittaker said at the time. “My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

“Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations,” Chibnall said at the time. “She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity, and humor. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world as well as from everyone on the production. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor — so I’m not going to!”

