It seems the time has come to welcome a new Doctor to the TARDIS. A new report has gone live from the BBC today, and it confirms an important fact about Doctor Who moving forward. In 2022, Jodie Whittaker will bid her Doctor goodbye, and she will be exiting the series with showrunner Chris Chibnall aat her side.

According to the BBC, this exit will take place next year after a trio of Doctor Who specials go live. Whittaker's final outing will go live in Fall 2022, and it will coincide with the BBC Centenary celebrations.

"Having been in charge of the TARDIS since filming for the Thirteenth Doctor began in 2017, showrunner Chris Chibnall and the Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, have confirmed they will be moving on from the most famous police box on Earth - and the universe," the BBC writes.

"With a six-part Event Serial announced for the autumn, and two specials already planned for 2022, BBC One has now asked for an additional final feature length adventure for the Thirteenth Doctor, to form a trio of specials for 2022 before the Doctor regenerates once more."

Following this exit announcement, Chibnall stepped up to address his leave alongside Whittaker. It was there the showrunner said he made a pact to leave Doctor Who with the actress, and they are both leaving with so much love for the franchise. If you want to read their individual comments on leaving the show, you can find them below:

Whittaker: “In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.

“I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

Chibnall: “Jodie and I made a “three series and out” pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys.

“Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!

“For me, leading this exceptional team has been unrivalled creative fun, and one of the great joys of my career. I’m so proud of the people we’ve worked with and the stories we’ve told. To finish our time on the show with an additional Special, after the pandemic changed and challenged our production plans, is a lovely bonus. It’s great that the climax of the Thirteenth Doctor’s story will be at the heart(s) of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

“I wish our successors - whoever the BBC and BBC Studios choose - as much fun as we’ve had. They’re in for a treat!”

