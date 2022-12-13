Doom Patrol: Jeremy Carver Talks Madame Rouge's Season 4 Journey (Exclusive)

The fourth season of Doom Patrol is now underway on HBO Max with the fan-favorite series having dropped its first two episodes last week and just two episodes in, it's already clear that all of the reluctant heroes will be going on a journey. Vic is trying to adjust to a life without his cybernetics, Larry has Keeg, Cliff just got some limited feeling in his robot hand, Rita is dealing with her place on the team, and Jane is trying to find purpose. But there is another member of the team this season who also has her own journey. Madame Rouge is now part of the household after the events of Season 3, but while the rest of the team has been on a journey dealing with their pasts and trauma in the previous seasons, Rouge is at the start of her journey and now, series showrunner Jeremy Carver is talking about what that means for her in Season 4.

"I think Rouge is trying to figure out if it's even possible to love all parts of herself or not, the good and the bad and how do you just accept yourself for who you are and not who you think you should be, which you're right, is not dissimilar to the arcs that many of our other Doomies have been on before in terms of reckoning with who they are now versus who they were then," Carver tells ComicBook.com. "She is in a very strange position when she's asked to be leader of this team in episode two because beyond finding ourselves sort of part of this team, she's starting to see herself as part of a family."

He continued, "That's very destabilizing for her in the sense of it is very unfamiliar ground to not be in a situation where one is only one light emergency away from running for the hills. So, she finds herself constantly sort of debating not just where she fits in this family, but actually how much she actually likes this family and how much this family means to her."

What is Doom Patrol about?

Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of superheroes: "Robotman" aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), "Negative Man" aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), "Elasti-Woman" aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), "Crazy Jane" (Diane Guerrero), "Cyborg" aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super villain "Madame Rouge" aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Season four opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness, or the fate of the world?

The series stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk. Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

Doom Patrol airs new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.