Dr. Cox’s Illness Has 1 Major Benefit For Scrubs Season 11, John C. McGinley Confirms

It was a tough blow for the Scrubs family—both the characters and the fans—when Dr. Cox’s diagnosis of microscopic polyangiitis, a rare autoimmune disease that can lead to rapidly progressive, multi-organ failure, was revealed in the penultimate episode of the revival season. And no one was safe from the tears as both Cox and JD came to terms with what a diagnosis like this likely meant, not even the actors themselves.

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Speaking with TVLine about the curveball that was the diagnosis, as well as the potential for more Dr. Cox, John C. McGinley, who plays JD’s mentor, said he wasn’t expecting this but knew exactly why the showrunners went this route. “They wanted a treatable malady that will bring Cox back a lot next season—so that he can function, but be in jeopardy up front until Zachy saves the day. Or aspires to save the day. But we can integrate Cox into Season 2 more than Season 1 because the Rooster and Scrubs schedules won’t be at such loggerheads next year [if renewed], and that thrills me to no end.”

Dr. Cox Could Have a Big Role in Season 2

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Everyone was thrilled with McGinley’s return to Scrubs, but the reveal of his precarious health has upped the ante on exactly how fans can expect to see more of him in a new and much more vulnerable light; it’s essentially a new Cox, one that viewers have never seen before, lending a sense of not only tension, but also a serious emotional gut punch. It also heightens the emotional and professional tension for JD in particular, as he’s forced to save his mentor’s life while facing his mortality. “I think J.D. needs more consequences and more jeopardy in Season 2. We had to meet all these people, and there are only 21 minutes and 30 seconds to do it, and they’re so magnificent. But I think, selfishly for Zachy right now, the jeopardy right now is that the protagonist’s underlings can fail — and I get it, but that’s not a direct jeopardy to [J.D.]. That’s a jeopardy to them.”

But despite all the emotional pain the penultimate episode delivered, it also kept the promise fans hoped the revival would: plenty more Dr. Cox in the following seasons, setting him up for either a recurring role or a promotion to series regular. And who wouldn’t want that? Cox was a fan favorite in the original run for a reason, and can be counted on to add to the reasons the revival really was a great idea.

What are your feelings on Cox’s return to Scrubs? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.