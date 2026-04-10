22 Years Later, Scrubs Just Delivered the Perfect Follow-Up to Its Devastating 10/10 Masterpiece Episode

The Scrubs revival on ABC has successfully navigated the treacherous waters of television nostalgia to deliver a tenth season that restores the prestige of the franchise. By essentially bypassing the events of the maligned Season 9 and returning the focus to the core group at Sacred Heart, showrunner Aseem Batra has managed to recapture the precise balance of slapstick humor and emotional depth that made the original run of the series so successful. In addition, the return of John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff), Christopher Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke) feels like a necessary evolution of characters who have transitioned from nervous interns to seasoned, yet still flawed, leaders. It’s no surprise that critics and fans have embraced the production, praising the Scrubs revival for its back-to-basics approach. While the initial episodes focused on the comedic friction of J.D. taking over as the Chief of Medicine, the latest episode delivered a devastating blow.

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Warning: Spoilers below for Scrubs, Season 10, Episode 8, “My Odds”

The eighth episode of the Scrubs revival, titled “My Odds,” shifts the narrative focus to the long-awaited return of Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), who had been largely absent from the hospital following his retirement in the season premiere. At first, J.D. is excited to parade his interns in front of his old mentor, looking for Cox’s approval regarding his new Chief of Medicine position. However, when Cox suddenly collapses, refusing to let J.D. treat him, the humor of the series is soon replaced by a darker tone. The episode reveals Dr. Cox has been diagnosed with microscopic polyangiitis, a rare and incurable autoimmune disease that has already begun to cause renal failure. This revelation forces a fundamental shift in the show’s power dynamic, as J.D. must step into the role of primary caregiver for his former mentor. The themes and emotional impact of “My Odds” make it the perfect spiritual successor to one of the best Scrubs episodes ever.

Scrubs Is Taking a Cue From the Beloved Episode “My Screw-Up”

Image courtesy of ABC

“My Screw-Up,” which aired in Season 3 in 2004, is the episode fans cite when they want to explain Scrubs‘ appeal beyond the janitor gags and fantasy sequences. In that landmark episode, Ben Sullivan (Brendan Fraser), the brother-in-law and closest friend of Perry Cox, returns to Sacred Heart for the first birthday of Cox’s son, Jack. Unfortunately, Ben is going through a leukemia remission, while J.D. struggles to care for an elderly patient with heart issues.

When Cox tells J.D. to skip the elderly cardiac patient and focus on getting Ben’s labs done, and J.D. later reports solemnly that “he” went into cardiac arrest and couldn’t be resuscitated, the audience reads it as the old man. Cox blames J.D., strips him of his patients, and refuses to leave the hospital for three days. Ben keeps appearing at his side, joking and gentle, insisting Cox wasn’t responsible and that he needs to go home. The episode later reveals that the patient who died is actually Ben, and Cox’s inability to deal with the traumatic event has led him to imagine his friend is still around.

Image courtesy of ABC

The clues are there on a rewatch. After J.D. delivers the news, Ben no longer has his camera, the one he said at the episode’s start he’d carry “until the day I die.” In addition, no other character besides Cox interacts with Ben directly after that moment. Cox is the only one who can see him. Bill Lawrence modeled the structure explicitly on The Sixth Sense, obsessing over the details to ensure the twist held up on second viewing, every interaction reframed as Cox’s grief-driven denial working itself through hallucination. This dedication to the emotional impact of the episode even awarded “My Screw-Up” an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

Like “My Screw-Up” before it, “My Odds” is fundamentally about Cox’s catastrophic relationship with powerlessness. In addition, the episode isn’t afraid to drop the jokes and let the audience witness how a man who built his entire identity around saving people responds when his own life is doomed. Both are great examples of why Scrubs has such an enduring place in pop culture, as the sitcom knows precisely when to take matters seriously for the sake of character growth.

Scrubs airs new episodes every Wednesday on ABC, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

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