Wizards: Tales of Arcadia Shows the True Power of Lena Headey's Morgana in New Clip (Exclusive)

In just a matter of days, fans will be able to experience Wizards, the final chapter in DreamWorks' Tales of Arcadia trilogy. The animated batch of episodes are set to unite the past several years of animated storytelling, which began with the debut of Trollhunters in 2016. Ahead of Wizards' debut, DreamWorks Animation TV has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the series, which puts the spotlight on Morgana (Lena Headey). This clip shows Morgana long before she became a formidable foe on Trollhunters, but still shows what a fascinating character she can be. You can check it out above!

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia sees the heroes of Arcadia Oaks must join forces for one last time when the city is on the brink of an apocalyptic war between humans, monsters, and aliens, where the control over magic will decide the fate of those supernatural worlds that have converged. The series will unite the ensemble casts from Trollhunters, which debuted three seasons from 2016 to 2018, and 3Below, which aired two seasons beginning in 2018.

The limited series will see the return of Colin O'Donoghue (​Once Upon A Time) as Merlin’s apprentice Douxie; Emile Hirsch (​Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood​) as Jim; Lexi Medrano (​Trollhunters​) as Claire; Charlie Saxton (​Hung, Bandslam​) as Toby; Steven Yeun (​The Walking Dead, Okja) as Steve; David Bradley (​Harry Potter, Game of Thrones​) as Merlin; Fred Tatasciore (​Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles​) as Aaarrrgghh!!!; Clancy Brown (Billions) as Gunmar, Diego Luna (​Narcos: Mexico​) as Krel; Mark Hamill (​Star Wars​) as Dictatious; and Kelsey Grammer in his Emmy Award-winning role as Blinky.

Joining the series are Alfred Molina (​Frozen II​) as Douxie’s shape-shifting familiar Archie, Stephanie Beatriz (​Brooklyn Nine-Nine)​ as troublemaker troll Callista, James Faulkner (​Game of Thrones​) as legendary ruler of Camelot King Arthur, and John Rhys Davies (Lord of the Rings) as Galahad.

Wizards is created by Guillermo del Toro, who executive produces the series alongside Marc Guggenheim, Chad Hammes, Chad Quandt, and Aaron Waltke.

“Wizards brings the trilogy full circle,” del Toro said in a statement when the series' premiere date was announced. “It’s a show that explores the origins of the entire mythology and also an adventure that moves everything- propels it- into the future. We reunite with old friends and get to understand old foes…”

“Wizards follows the time-honored tradition of many trilogies in that the concluding chapter returns to settings, characters and concepts established in the first,” Guggenheim added. “At the same time, however, Wizards is very much its own animal, drawing on characters from both Trollhunters and 3Below and placing them in a completely new environment that is actually old: Camelot. Although Wizards is the shortest of the three series at 10 episodes, I’m blown away by the amount of story we were able to push in this season. The narrative literally spans centuries and contains some of the most emotional content of the entire trilogy.”

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia will debut on August 7th on Netflix.

