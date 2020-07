Emmy Awards Nominations: Watch Livestream

The 2020 Emmy nominations are almost here, and here's how and when you can watch the presentation. To be up to date on the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards you can tune into the video above at 10:30 Central/11:30 Eastern, which will be a virtual event hosted by Leslie Jones. Jones will be joined by presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Frank Scherma as they reveal the lucky programs that made the list, which is pulled from over 767 programs that are currently in the running. According to the TV Academy, submissions for this year's Emmys increased by 15%, and soon we'll know who makes it to the next round.

Once the nominations are announced final round voting will begin and will be concluded on August 31st. The winners will be announced on the Emmy Awards presentation on ABC September 20th in a special hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who is also executive producing the all virtual affair with Reginald Hudlin.

As for the nominations themselves, you can check out the full list of categories below.

ANIMATION AWARDS

Juried 1 OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

Category 2 OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Category 3 OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Category 4 OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

ART DIRECTION AWARDS

Area 5 OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Area 6 OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Area 7 OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

Area 8 OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

Area 9 OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

CASTING AWARDS

Category 10 OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Category 11 OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Category 12 OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Category 13 OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

CHOREOGRAPHY AWARD

Juried 14 OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

Juried 15 OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

CINEMATOGRAPHY AWARDS

Category 16 OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Category 17 OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALFHOUR)

Category 18 OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Category 19 OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR NONFICTION PROGRAMS

Category 20 OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Category 21 OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

COMMERCIAL AWARD

Category 22 OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

COSTUME AWARDS

Area 23 OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

Area 24 OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

Area 25 OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

Area 26 OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

DIRECTING AWARDS

Category 27 OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Category 28 OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Category 29 OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Category 30 OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Category 31 OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Category 32 OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

Category 33 OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

PICTURE EDITING AWARDS FOR SINGLE-CAMERA AND MULTI-CAMERA PRODUCTIONS

Category 34 OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Category 35 OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Category 36 OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Category 37 OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Area 38 OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

PICTURE EDITING AWARDS FOR NONFICTION/REALITY PROGRAMMING

Category 39 OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Category 40 OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Category 41 OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

HAIRSTYLING AWARDS

Category 42 OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

Category 43 OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

Category 44 OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

INTERACTIVE MEDIA AWARDS

Category 45 OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

Category 46 OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

Category 47 OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM

Juried 48 OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION AWARDS

Category 49 OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Category 50 OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

MOTION AND TITLE DESIGN AWARDS

Category 51 OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

Juried 52 OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

MAKEUP AWARDS

Category 53 OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Category 54 OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Category 55 OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Area 56 OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

MUSIC AWARDS

Category 57 OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Category 58 OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR

SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Category 59 OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR

SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Category 60 OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Category 61 OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

Category 62 OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

Category 63 OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

PERFORMER AWARDS

Category 64 OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Category 65 OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Category 66 OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Category 67 OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Category 68 OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Category 69 OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Category 70 OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Category 71 OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Category 72 OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Category 73 OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Category 74 OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Category 75 OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Category 76 OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Category 77 OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Category 78 OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Category 79 OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Category 80 OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Category 81 OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Category 82 OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Category 83 OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM PROGRAM AWARDS

Category 84 OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Category 85 OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Category 86 OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Category 87 OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Category 88 OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

Category 89 OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Category 90 OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

Category 91 OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Category 92 OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Category 93 OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

Category 94 OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

Area 95 OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAMS

Area 96 OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

Area 97 OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

Area 98 OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

Juried 99 EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

REALITY PROGRAMS

Category 100 OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Category 101 OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Category 102 OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

SOUND EDITING AWARDS

Category 103 OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Category 104 OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALFHOUR) AND ANIMATION

Category 105 OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Category 106 OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

SOUND MIXING AWARDS

Category 107 OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Category 108 OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Area 109 OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Area 110 OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

Area 111 OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS AWARDS

Category 112 OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Category 113 OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

STUNT COORDINATION AWARDS

Category 114 OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY SERIES OR VARIETY PROGRAM

Category 115 OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

Area 116 OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

Category 117 OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

WRITING AWARDS

Category 118 OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Category 119 OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Category 120 OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Category 121 OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Category 122 OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL NONFICTION WRITING AWARD

Category 123 OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.