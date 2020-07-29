2020 Emmy Awards to Be a Virtual Ceremony

✖

The TV world got to experience one of its biggest rituals on Tuesday, when the nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards were officially announced. With a wide array of live events being retooled or rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some were beginning to wonder exactly how the Emmys would take place in September. A new report from Variety confirms that the telecast will be put together virtually this year, as opposed to having a physical ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre. The news was confirmed in a letter sent by Emmy executive producers - including host Jimmy Kimmel - to key acting nominees, inviting them to participate in segments from the comfort of their home.

"We’re delighted and honored to be producing the event on September 20th and have every intention of not only making sure that it is not compromised by this crazy moment in our lives, but that it is the most memorable Emmys ever and that you have a wonderful night," the letter reads. "As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th. This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!"

"We cannot ignore the circumstances, and aside from NOT being able to come together in one place, we also acknowledge that our world is going through a challenging moment in many ways," the letter continues. "We’ll be producing an event that is filled with warmth and humanity, which celebrates the power of television to bring us together and to help us shape our world. You are an essential part of that story."

The letter goes on to outline how the remote filming of the nominees will occur, with "cutting edge" technology reportedly being used.

"We are assembling a top-notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice," the letter reads. "We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique “on screen” moments."

It also reveals that the informal dress code for the event will be "come as you are, but make an effort," and says that nominees can dress to their comfort level.

"If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!" the letter suggests. "We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear, etc."

The nominees for this year's Emmys include Watchmen, which leads with 26 nominations, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Succession, The Mandalorian, Saturday Night Live, and Schitt's Creek.

The Emmys will air on September 20th on ABC.

