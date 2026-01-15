Evan Peters Reveals Wild Blooper Filming The Beauty Fight Scene With a Slippery, Naked Extra

Next week will see FX Networks debut The Beauty, a new series adaptation of the Image comic series of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. Following two FBI agents, Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall), who are sent to investigate the mystery surrounding the sudden and gruesome deaths of international supermodels. Central to the entire thing, however, is “The Beauty,’ a new sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

The series gets wild and weird fast, though, including a shady corporation run by Ashton Kutcher’s character, plus a lethal assassin played by Anthony Ramos. As the story unfolds, Peters’ character finds himself caught in an international conspiracy that actually threatens the entire human race. Though the film makes it seem like it’s a horrifying thriller, there’s quite a few action sequences, with Peters central to one of its most memorable…one where he has to go toe-to-toe with a very sticky, very naked man. Speaking with ComicBook in an exclusive interview for the series, we asked him what kind of physical or mental prep was required in order to wrestle such an opponent, and the answer….shouldn’t surprise you.

“A lot of practice, A lot of practice,” Peters said with a laugh. “We did a lot of MMA training and then worked with Mark Fichera and Jason Mello, our stunts team. (They) developed this really long, intricate fight sequences. And, we got to rehearsal….Well, that specific moment was not very…we didn’t have much time with that one, and he’s very slippery…But it’s just working with those guys because they’re incredible and they know what they’re doing, and I just kept at it. Just kept practicing… with slippery me.”

When asked if an intimacy coordinator was involved, Evans noted that he wasn’t sure, prompting his co-star Rebecca Hall to add, “There had to have been. He was naked!” Evans then made his surprise reveal about the blooper, adding: “There was a little bit of a hand slip that went into a nether region, which was unfortunate for both of us, but we got through it.”

Hailing from Ryan Murphy, The Beauty will premiere its first three episodes on January 21 on FX and Hulu.