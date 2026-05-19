Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in June 2026

While it might feel like May just started, the truth is we’re getting close to the end of another month. In just a couple of weeks summer will officially be here and that means just one thing for streaming subscribers: the different platforms, both paid and free, are starting to unveil their upcoming lineups. While we are still over a week away from getting a full picture of what to expect in the month of June from most streamers, Hulu has already released their lineup and there is going to be a lot of good stuff both in terms of movies and series to take in as the weather gets warmer.

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One of the most exciting things coming to Hulu in June is the fifth and final season of FX’s The Bear. That will kick off on June 25th. In terms of movies, Marvel fans should get excited as the month starts off with the MCU’s Captain America movies—The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, and Civil War—all arriving on June 1st. Of course, this just scratches the surface of the new arrivals. Want to know what else is coming? We’ve got the full lineup for you below.

June 1st

Doctor on the Edge: Premiere

ABC Secret Savings: Sizzling Savings June Shopping Extravaganza

AI: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

AI: Artificial Intelligence En Espanol (2001)

Benjamin (2018)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can En Espanol (2002)

The Color of Friendship (2000)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill (1998)

Eddie Izzard: Glorious (1997)

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar (2022)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

The Emoji Movie En Espanol (2017)

52 Tuesdays (2013)

Get Hard (2015)

Gladiator (2000)

Hancock (2008)

Hancock En Espanol (2008)

Independence Day (1996)

The Intern (2015)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell Kid (2015)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

The Man with the Answers (2018)

Maria Bamford: Local Act (2023)

Maria Bamford: Weakness is the Brand (2020)

Mirrors (2008)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Mr. Deeds En Espanol (2002)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)

Out (Pixar Sparkshort) (2020)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Postcards from the Edge (1990)

Postcards from the Edge en espanol (1990)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

The Prince of Tides en espanol (1991)

Quinceanera (2006)

Quinceanera En Espanol (2006)

Rachel Scanlon: Gay Fantasy (2024)

The Raid: Redemption (2012)

The Raid: Redemption En Espanol (2012)

The Remains of the Day (1993)

The Remains Of The Day En Espanol (1993)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Damnation En Espanol (2012)

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

Resident Evil: Vendetta En Espanol (2017)

Retreat (2011)

Retreat En Espanol (2011)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Russell Peters: Deported (2020)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (2019)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby En Espanol (2006)

12 Years A Slave (2013)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

Transformers (2007)

Transformers En Espanol (2007)

Transformers: Age Of Extinction (2014)

Transformers: Age Of Extinction En Espanol (2014)

Trevor: the Musical (2022)

The Waterboy (1998)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan En Espanol (2008)

June 2nd

Not Suitable For Work: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Kneecap (2024)

Kneecap En Espanol (2024)

June 4th

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 2-4

Ancient Empires: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Complete Season 1

Crumbling of America: Complete Season 1

First To Fight: The Black Tankers Of WWII: Complete Season 1

Fort Knox: Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1

Gettysburg: Complete Season 1

Hamilton: Building America: Complete Season 1

Jimpa (2025)

Love Island: Season 13 Premiere

Mob Land (2023)

June 5th

Hannah Berner: None of My Business: Special Premiere

Keeper (2025)

June 6th

Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 21

Four Weddings: Complete Season 3

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes: Complete S3

Police Women of Broward County: Complete Season 2

Police Women of Cincinnati: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 4 & 9

June 8th

Alice & Steve: Complete Season 1

June 9th

It Ends With Us (2024)

It Ends With Us En Espanol (2024)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2017)

Underworld: Blood Wars En Espanol (2017)

June 10th

Dragon Striker: Complete Season 1

June 11th

Abraham Lincoln: Complete Season 1

After the First 48: Complete Season 7

Aftershock: Beyond the Civil War: Complete Season 1

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Mountain Men: Complete Season 14

June 13th

Bobby’s Triple Threat: Complete Season 4

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 6 & 7

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1

On the Red Carpet Presents: “Toy Story 5”

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 4

The Home (2025)

June 14th

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

June 17th

Never Change!: Film Premiere

The Season: Complete Season 1

June 18th

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 8

Million Dollar Nannies: Complete Season 1

June 20th

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 12 & 17

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 35

House Hunters: Complete Season 262

Junk or Jackpot?: Complete Season 1

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 2 & 6

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 9

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

The Creator (2023)

June 21st

Betweeen The Temples (2024)

Betweeen The Temples En Espanol (2024)

The Forge (2024)

The Forge En Espanol (2024)

June 25th

FX’s The Bear: Complete Fifth and Final Season

Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 2

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 2

Where Pretty Girls Die (2025)

June 26th

CMA Fest presented by SoFi

Americana (2023)

Queens of the Dead (2025)

June 27th

Alex vs America: Complete Season 5

Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 2

Izzy Does It: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12 & 14

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 8

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 7

June 29th

Adventure Time: Side Quests: Complete Season 1

June 30th

Happily Never After: Complete Seasons 1-3

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter En Espanol (2017)

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