How HBO’s Best TV Show Right Now Could Run for 8+ Seasons (If It Follows a Genre Trend)

HBO‘s current best TV show could run for more than eight seasons, especially if it follows a genre trend. While all TV networks and streamers have their hits, HBO has a reputation for delivering hard-hitting, high-quality stories. The network is known for its prestige TV, whether it’s returning fantasy hit House of the Dragon or Mike White’s vacation dramedy The White Lotus. Its Max originals are just as praised, and one stands out among HBO’s recent offerings. That’s a testament to its storytelling, but most of us have known The Pitt is something special from its very first episode.

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There’s a reason the medical drama is so highly praised, and on the heels of The Pitt Season 2’s ending, it’s safe to say its first-season success wasn’t just a fluke. Its realistic depiction of emergency-room work, willingness to tackle real-world issues, and unique one-shift format all set it apart from other medical dramas. It maintains the best elements of the category, though, and that could result in a lengthy run for the series.

The Pitt Could Run for 8+ Seasons If It Follows Other Medical Dramas

Image via HBO

The Pitt is only two seasons into its run, with Season 3 already green-lit — but it’s possible it could go on for eight or more outings. Long runs are a rarity in the streaming era, with so many shows getting cancelled or reaching natural conclusions after just a few chapters. This is especially true of big-budget sci-fi and fantasy projects, but contemporary series get a bit more leeway. They don’t require such hefty budgets, and they can continuously pull from real life for new ideas. And The Pitt is already bucking streaming-era conventions, as its 15-episode seasons are a far cry from the usual 8- to 10-episode runs.

Plus, medical dramas, in particular, tend to run long when they’re in demand. Just look at Grey’s Anatomy, which is approaching a whopping 23 seasons. That’s exceptional, but other popular medical series tend to land between eight and 15 outings. Chicago Med, which is also ongoing, just wrapped its 11th chapter. Like The Pitt, it’s already renewed for another. Scrubs is also back with its reboot, and that’s after the original show ran for nine seasons. Even the hugely popular House clocked in at eight seasons overall. And ER, Noah Wyle’s prior hit series, reached 15 — showing that there’s longevity baked into medical shows, and promisingly, that The Pitt‘s lead is no stranger to this. The series may straddle the line between prestige television and medical drama, but that doesn’t prevent it from leaning into this trait of the latter.

Why Renewing The Pitt for More Seasons Is a Smart Move for HBO

Image via HBO

Renewing The Pitt for so many more seasons would give it a similar lifespan to many other great medical shows. However, that’s not the only reason it’d be a smart move for HBO. With numerous frustrations plaguing modern series — whether it’s because of long waits between seasons or short-lived runs — it’s wise to have a popular title that can be turned around quickly and dominate discussions for long periods. The fact that The Pitt is so masterfully made and pulls from current events only makes it a stronger contender to become an HBO Max staple. Hopefully, the company sees the value in that. It’d be nice to have more to look forward to from Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

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