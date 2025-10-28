Every Sci-Fi Movie & TV Show Coming to Streaming Services in November 2025

While it’s a bit disappointing that Halloween season is already coming to an end, movie and TV fans with an eye for science fiction have quite a bit to look forward to as the calendar flips to November. All of the major streaming services have already released their lists of additions for the coming month, each of them with their own sci-fi goodies to explore.
To make things even easier, we went through and pinpointed every sci-fi movie and TV series set to arrive on a streaming service over the course of November. We put them all into a single list that you can find below, broken down by service and organized by release date.
Perhaps the biggest sci-fi highlight of the month is the long awaited return of Stranger Things on Netflix. The nostalgic sci-fi series is coming to a close with three batches of episodes that will close out the year, the first of which arrives on Thanksgiving.
You can check out all of November’s sci-fi streaming additions below!
Sci-Fi on Netflix
November 1st
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Ready Player One
Tenet
November 7th
Frankenstein (2025)
November 14th
In Your Dreams
November 17th
Blue Beetle
November 20th
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4
November 26th
Stranger Things 5: Volume 1
Sci-Fi on HBO MAX
November 1st
Hellboy (2004)
Sucker Punch
The Bride of Frankenstein
The Wolfman
November 2nd
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
November 13th
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Sci-Fi on DISNEY+
November 5th
Ancient Aliens (Season 21)
November 7th
Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films – All Episodes Streaming
Sci-Fi on PEACOCK
November 1st
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Knowing
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
Men in Black: International
Sci-Fi on HULU
November 10th
Apollo 18
Skyline
November 15th
Osiris (2025)
Sci-Fi on PARAMOUNT+
November 1st
Geostorm
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Starship Troopers
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
The Darkest Hour
The Terminator
Total Recall (1990)
November 25th
The Road (2009)
Sci-Fi on PRIME VIDEO
November 1st
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Species
Species II
Species III
Wargames
November 26th
Mickey 17
Sci-Fi on TUBI
November 1st
2012
The 4400
After Yang
Brightburn
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Deep Blue Sea
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Hellboy (2019)
High Life
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
Jason X
Landscape With Invisible Hand
Riddick
Super 8
Swiss Army Man
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
The Thing (2011)
November 3rd
Shadow in the Cloud
V (2009)
November 23rd
The Mist
November 24th
10 Cloverfield Lane