Every Sci-Fi Movie & TV Show Coming to Streaming Services in November 2025

While it’s a bit disappointing that Halloween season is already coming to an end, movie and TV fans with an eye for science fiction have quite a bit to look forward to as the calendar flips to November. All of the major streaming services have already released their lists of additions for the coming month, each of them with their own sci-fi goodies to explore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To make things even easier, we went through and pinpointed every sci-fi movie and TV series set to arrive on a streaming service over the course of November. We put them all into a single list that you can find below, broken down by service and organized by release date.

Perhaps the biggest sci-fi highlight of the month is the long awaited return of Stranger Things on Netflix. The nostalgic sci-fi series is coming to a close with three batches of episodes that will close out the year, the first of which arrives on Thanksgiving.

You can check out all of November’s sci-fi streaming additions below!

Sci-Fi on Netflix

November 1st

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Ready Player One

Tenet

November 7th

Frankenstein (2025)

November 14th

In Your Dreams

November 17th

Blue Beetle

November 20th

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4

November 26th

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1

Sci-Fi on HBO MAX

November 1st

Hellboy (2004)

Sucker Punch

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Wolfman

November 2nd

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

November 13th

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Sci-Fi on DISNEY+

November 5th

Ancient Aliens (Season 21)

November 7th

Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films – All Episodes Streaming

Sci-Fi on PEACOCK

November 1st

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Knowing

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Men in Black: International

Sci-Fi on HULU

November 10th

Apollo 18

Skyline

November 15th

Osiris (2025)

Sci-Fi on PARAMOUNT+

November 1st

Geostorm

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Starship Troopers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The Darkest Hour

The Terminator

Total Recall (1990)

November 25th

The Road (2009)

Sci-Fi on PRIME VIDEO

November 1st

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Species

Species II

Species III

Wargames

November 26th

Mickey 17

Sci-Fi on TUBI

November 1st

2012

The 4400

After Yang

Brightburn

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Deep Blue Sea

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy (2019)

High Life

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Jason X

Landscape With Invisible Hand

Riddick

Super 8

Swiss Army Man

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The Thing (2011)

November 3rd

Shadow in the Cloud

V (2009)

November 23rd

The Mist

November 24th

10 Cloverfield Lane