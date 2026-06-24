Netflix’s New Ghostbusters Animated Series Officially Reveals First Images, Story Details & Timeline

Netflix is bringing the Ghostbusters back to the small screen, and the streamer has now released more details and a first look at the upcoming animated series, Ghostbusters: Night Shift. The series is executive-produced by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, who co-wrote the two most recent movie installments, Afterlife and Frozen Empire, alongside Ben Hibon, Elliott Kalan, Amie Karp, and original star Dan Aykroyd.

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The new TV show takes place in 1994, five years after the events of Ghostbusters II, and finds a new supernatural threat targeting New York City. A new, young, untrained team is forced into action, having caused the problem in the first place, and they now need to start bustin’ some ghosts. Hopefully, it makes them, and us, feel good when it arrives on Netflix in 2027. The first images show the team walking toward the New York skyline, and facing off with an enormous, fiery spirit.

Here's your first look at Ghostbusters: Night Shift.⁰Coming to Netflix in 2027.



New York City, 1994. Five years after the Ghostbusters took the Statue of Liberty for a walk, a new supernatural threat hits the Big Apple. Now, a group of scrappy New Yorkers must suit up, face… pic.twitter.com/GUeYFcV5qR — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2026

Ghostbusters: Night Shift May Be Exactly What The Franchise Needs

Image via Sony

The Ghostbusters franchise isn’t returning from a position of strength. Afterlife was designed to bring the franchise back to its roots and simultaneously launch a new era after the divisive 2016 movie, and did a decent job of it: the film was a nostalgic crowd-pleasing effort, grossing $204 million against a $75m budget. Its sequel, however, didn’t work so well: its box office was almost the same ($202m) but on a bigger budget ($100m), and with worse reviews and a slightly poorer reception from audiences, too.

That’s left the future of the franchise uncertain, which is where Netflix steps in – and it might be the best thing for it. Although there has been talk of a Frozen Empire sequel, the more immediate future looks to be on streaming, starting with Night Shift. Ghostbusters has previous form with animated shows: The Real Ghostbusters, which ran from 1986-1991, is one of the very best releases in the entire franchise, and its own follow-up, the short-lived Extreme Ghostbusters, wasn’t bad either.

The medium is rather perfect in allowing for all kinds of creative, fun, and terrifying ghosts and ghouls to be put on screen. If Night Shift can get even somewhat close to The Real Ghostbusters in terms of quality, it’ll be one of the best things we’ve seen from the saga in years, both winning back old fans and, ideally, appealing to newer generations as well. It does need to find a way to move on from the original cast, and that might also be easier with animation.

Beyond this, there are also plans for an animated Ghostbusters movie at Netflix as well, though it’s unclear if it would be connected to Night Shift or not. The streamer clearly ain’t afraid of no ghost, and if the new animated series does work, then it could very well give the franchise a much brighter future.

Ghostbusters: Night Shift releases in 2027.

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