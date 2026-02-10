Netflix’s New Ghostbusters Movie Gets First Major Update in Over a Year (& It’s a Good Sign)

The Ghostbusters franchise recently underwent a significant theatrical resurgence with the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which bridge the gap between the legacy characters and a new generation led by Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace). While these films revitalized interest in the brand and maintained its cultural footprint, the financial returns remained relatively modest for high-budget summer blockbusters. Both live-action projects finished their theatrical run grossing little more than $200 million, a financial return that doesn’t justify the high production costs. Consequently, Sony has shifted its primary development strategy, establishing a partnership with Netflix to produce both a new series and a feature-length animated film that can expand the universe without the same commercial risks.

According to a report from industry insider Jeff Sneider, the long-gestating Ghostbusters animated feature at Netflix has reached a major developmental milestone with the hiring of new writer Sam Jarvis, a comedic scribe known for her work on Tosh.0 and the Hulu series Dollface. Jarvis follows previous contributions from writers Yoni Brenner and Christy Hall. The project is set to be directed by Kris Pearn, who previously helmed The Willoughbys, and is being developed as a new installment within the broader Sony Ghostbusters universe, although there are no details on how the plot will connect to the previous live-action installments.

Moving Ghostbusters to Animation Is the Right Move

At its core, Ghostbusters relies on a delicate blend of lighthearted humor and high-concept supernatural encounters, a combination that often creates significant logistical hurdles for theatrical productions. In a live-action setting, the creation of complex spectral entities requires a massive investment in digital visual effects, which can consume a disproportionate amount of a film’s production budget. Animation removes these barriers entirely, allowing for the development of elaborate creatures and high-stakes set pieces that would be prohibitively expensive to film in live-action. That means the upcoming movie can deliver the visual spectacle that fans expect while maintaining a more sustainable financial model that is better suited for a streaming platform like Netflix.

Furthermore, the Ghostbusters intellectual property has a proven historical track record in the animated space that, in many ways, surpassed the impact of its cinematic counterparts. The Real Ghostbusters animated series, which ran for seven seasons starting in 1986, was instrumental in expanding the lore beyond the scope of the original films. That production allowed the writers to explore more abstract concepts of the spirit world, introducing iconic villains and inventive technology that cemented the brand’s popularity for a whole generation of viewers. As The Real Ghostbusters proves, the flexibility of animation facilitates a level of world-building that live-action struggles to replicate, particularly when it comes to the diverse and often absurd nature of ghost hunting. Returning to this format allows the creative team to lean back into the variety of supernatural threats and the unique visual flair that made the 1980s cartoon a staple of pop culture.

The untitled Ghostbusters animated movie and series are currently in development at Netflix.

