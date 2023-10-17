Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2023
Fargo: Year 5 and the newly remastered L.A. Law highlight Hulu's November additions.
November may still be a couple of weeks away, but Hulu is already getting subscribers prepared for the month ahead by revealing its upcoming releases. On Tuesday afternoon, Hulu released the complete list of movies and TV shows that are set to be added to its lineup throughout the course of November, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.
After Hulu brought Moonlighting to the world of streaming this month, the service has its sights on another classic show in the very near future. Disney has completely remastered the popular series L.A. Law, and all eight seasons will be added to Hulu's lineup on November 2nd.
If you're looking forward to streaming Christmas movies in November and December, Hulu is adding some of the most popular holiday films to its lineup in a few weeks. November 23rd will see the addition of Elf, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, Jack Frost, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and The Polar Express.
You can check out the full list of Hulu's November additions below!
November 1st
Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)
Black Cake: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
Alien vs. Predator
Armageddon
Billy Madison
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Carpool
Contagion
Damien: Omen II
Deck the Halls
Deep Blue Sea
Downhill
The Family Stone
The Final Conflict
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
Flatliners
Friends With Money
Friendsgiving
Frozen River
Get Low
Geostorm
Garfield
GirlInterrupted
Goodbye Lover
The Holiday
Inferno
In Time
Kollek
Land Ho!
The Last Duel
Madea's Big Happy Family
Man on a Ledge
The Marine 4: Moving Target
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
The Mistle-Tones
The Nutcracker
The Omen (1976)
Omen IV: The Awakening
The Other Woman
Outbreak
Pacific Rim
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Poseidon
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot
Saving Silverman
Sea Fever
Second Best
Shallow Hal
Space Jam
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tigerland
Trance
Twister
The Waterboy
The Wedding Planner
The Wedding Singer
November 2nd
Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1
The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After
Pam's Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2
A Country Christmas Story
Becoming Santa
Christmas Ever After
Christmas Love Letter
Every Day is Christmas
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Merry Liddle Christmas
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding
Reporting For Christmas
Sweet Mountain Christmas
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5
November 9th
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8
The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4
The League
Mavka: The Forest Song
November 15th
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries
Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6
The China Hustle
Journey To The West
Monsters
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut
Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut
Red Cliff
What Just Happened
White Bird In A Blizzard
November 20th
Spellbound: Season 1B
Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries
My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)
The Last Rider
November 23rd
Elf
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Jack Frost
Master Gardener
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
November 29th
The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1
El Encargado: Complete Season 2
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21
Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin
November 30th
Wild Crime: Complete Season 3
A Timeless Christmas
Christmas Comes Twice
Christmas Under the Stars
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Compassionate Spy
Five Star Christmas
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Jingle Bell Bride