Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2023

November may still be a couple of weeks away, but Hulu is already getting subscribers prepared for the month ahead by revealing its upcoming releases. On Tuesday afternoon, Hulu released the complete list of movies and TV shows that are set to be added to its lineup throughout the course of November, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.

After Hulu brought Moonlighting to the world of streaming this month, the service has its sights on another classic show in the very near future. Disney has completely remastered the popular series L.A. Law, and all eight seasons will be added to Hulu's lineup on November 2nd.

If you're looking forward to streaming Christmas movies in November and December, Hulu is adding some of the most popular holiday films to its lineup in a few weeks. November 23rd will see the addition of Elf, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, Jack Frost, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and The Polar Express.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's November additions below!