L.A. Law Streaming: Classic '80s Drama Remastered and Headed to Hulu

The classic L.A. Law series is getting a major makeover as it makes its way to Hulu. On Thursday, Hulu announced that the beloved 1980s legal drama is not only being added to its streaming library in its entirety, but it is also getting a complete remaster. Disney has remastered all 172 episodes of L.A. Law in 16:9 aspect ratio from the original film source, helping to make the picture look better than ever.

Fans of the series won't have to wait long to watch the updated L.A. Law episodes. The entire remastered series is set to hit Hulu on November 3rd. Additionally, all of the commercial licensed music was kept intact for the remaster.

L.A. Law aired from 1986 to 1994, telling the stories of a group of lawyers at a prominent firm in Los Angeles. There was a modern sequel series in works at ABC, but the network decided to pass on the project after the pilot was filmed.

The original L.A. Law series starred Harry Hamlin, Jill Eikenberry, Michele Greene, Alan Rachins, Jimmy Smits, Michael Tucker, Richard Dysart, Corbin Bernsen, Susan Dey, Susan Ruttan, Blair Underwood, Larry Drake, Amanda Donohoe, John Spencer, Cecil Hoffman, Sheila Kelley, Conchata Ferrell, A. Martinez, Lisa Zane, Debi Mazar, Alexandra Powers, and Alan Rosenberg. You can check out the official synopsis below.

"L.A. Law is a one-hour drama detailing the intertwined personal and private lives of the employees of Los Angeles law firm McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney & Kuzak. The long-running and popular series was the recipient of numerous awards, including five Emmy Awards and seven more nominations, as well as four Golden Globe Awards and five more nominations."

Hulu Streaming Other Classic Shows

This restoration of L.A. Law isn't the only exciting TV news coming out of Hulu this month. Just this past week, the streaming service added every episode of Moonlighting, the series starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd.

Prior to its recent debut on Hulu, Moonlighting hadn't been available anywhere online, not even for digital purchase or rent. The major holdup was the music rights, which Disney finally worked out this year.

"When we made Moonlighting, television shows didn't typically use pop music," series creator Glenn Gordon Caron told EW. "It was really just us and Miami Vice at that time. So when deals were made for the music, no one anticipated streaming. In order to exhibit the show [on streaming], the owner of the shows, which is the Walt Disney Company, has to go back and make deals for all that music – and they've resisted doing that for six or seven years now."