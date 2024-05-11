Bridgerton' Star Explains Heartstopper Season 3 Role

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey explained how he managed to join Heartstopper Season 3. This week saw the Met Gala take place and Variety had to ask the Netflix star how this amazing casting came about. Bailey explained on the carpet that he managed to get in touch with executive producer Patrick Walters about Heartstopper. From there, a conversation began. The Bridgerton leading man also talked about how important he finds the Young Adult drama for viewers all over the world. Like a lot of the adults watching, the actor wishes there had been something like Heartstopper out there for him when he was their ages. Check out the interaction down below!

"Like so many people, I watched the first [season] and thought it was one of the biggest, most beautiful gifts to so many people. And I wish I had that growing up," Bailey recalled. "I had a mutual friend who knows [executive producer Patrick Walters] and I just said, 'If there's anything I could do to help and be a part of that story. It's not just for our community. It's for every person who is a member of a family who has a member of the LGBT+ community. It helps all of us."

Season 3 Raises The Drama For Heartstopper

(Photo: Netflix)

Needless to say, Heartstopper Season 2 had a bunch of fans sitting on pins and needles by the ending. Those final seconds of the Netflix favorite probably prompted a couple of frustrated screams from people watching. The boys have some unresolved emotional tension to work through in Season 3. While they navigate the growing pains that await them, Alice Osman urges the fans to just be patient because it's going to get better for our favorite pair. TUDUM talked to the Heartstopper creator about how the creative team is navigating Season 3 and beyond with all this drama.

"Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie's mental health issues, and it's this that will drive the story through Season 3," Oseman told the outlet when asked about the next episodes. "While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I'm really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood."

