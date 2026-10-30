Fallout Update From Prime Video Star Is Good News for Season 3

Fallout has become one of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hit shows, not to mention one of the more successful gaming adaptations out there. The series first premiered in the Spring of 2024; Season 2 beat the odds and came out by the end of 2025. While we never expected to see Fallout back for Season 3 in 2026, fans have been hoping that the show will return sooner rather than later. And today it looks like they are getting the biggest indicator yet that a return will be imminent.

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Walton Goggins has been regularly updating fans on the status of Fallout Season 3; back in the summer, he let fans know that cameras are rolling on Season 3, and he’s going back into the makeup chair for all the work needed to transform him into “The Ghoul,” one of the wasteland’s meanest and fiercest bounty hunters. Today, on the eve of Halloween, Walton Goggins is celebrating being out of the makeup chair with another season as the Ghoul behind him.

“Just took it off for the last time.. Season 3… Gatdamn this felt good,” Goggins said in his caption. “I wish this road or this song would never end. Gonna miss you California… til the next time. #Fallout”. The song playing on car stereo is “Ramble On” by Led Zepellin, and it looks like Goggins is feeling every lyric of that song as he’s flying down the open highway.

What Will Fallout Season 3 Be About?

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The Fallout Season 2 Finale saw Walton Goggins’ character, Howard Cooper/The Ghoul, finally achieve his 200-year search to find the cryogenic tubes of his wife Barb (Frances Turner) and daughter Janey (Teagan Meredith). However, when The Ghoul made it into the Vault-Tec HQ in New Vegas, it was revealed that Barb and Janey had already been woken from cryo-sleep. Barb left a postcard in her tube, directing Cooper to search for them in the state of Colorado, which he set off to do.

“Well, the Ghoul certainly has now an incredible reason to go to Colorado and head to Colorado. But of course, it’s the wasteland where you’ll get sidetracked by bullsh*t every goddamn time,” teased showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet, when ComicBook interviewed her earlier this year. “So you know just how quickly he can get there. What, what might be along his way. You know, I hope the fans are as curious about it as we are.”

Meanwhile, Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) had a showdown with her evil dad, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), who created an entire squad of mind-controlled agents to infiltrate various sectors and groups in the wasteland, spying and marauding on behalf of the elite circle of Vault-Tec executives known as the Enclave. Back in Lucy’s home Vault, Hank’s former wife (and Vault 32 ruler) Steph (Annabel O’Hagan) contacted the Enclave to initiate the start of a mysterious “Phase 2” plan; Lucy’s brother Norm (Moisés Arias) is desperately trying to get back to Vault 32 and protect his people, after learning the twisted plans for Phase 2.



If all that wasn’t enough, several of Fallout‘s insane factions (The Brotherhood, The Legion, the New California Republic) are all making moves and countermoves against Vault-Tec and each other. Season 3 is going to be wild.

Fallout is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Are you hyped for Season 3?