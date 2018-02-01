Exclusive ‘Supernatural’ Clip: Quality Time With Rowena

Warner Bros. TV has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of tonight’s episode of Supernatural, titled “Various & Sundry Villains.”

The episode features the return of Rowena (Ruth Connell), and we get right into it with this clip, which features her going back and forth with the boys while riding the Impala through Stillwater, Oklahoma. Connell was glad to have Rowena back from the dead, even if the story’s pacing meant that she had her longest break since joining the show…and it took a couple of days to shake the rust off.

“It’s so brilliant to be back,” Connell told ComicBook.com. “There was more of a gap than there might have been; it was to do with the way the season ended, and how soon they could bring me back. It turns out almost to be a full year where I wasn’t filming. It was so odd having been feeling like almost a regular to [not appearing at all]. I’m going back this episode as guest star. It took me a couple of days. Because I was not in the groove. It took me a couple of days and I think it was the third day our director, Amanda Tapping — she’s so brilliant; we’ve got brilliant women — she gave me a compliment at the end of the day and the crew, there was a real warm moment at the end of the day. I could kind of relax and, ‘Oh, I am back. I’m properly back.’ It’s so wonderful.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Various & Sundry Villains” below.

Dean (Jensen Ackles) falls victim to a couple of witches, sisters Jamie (guest star Jordan Clair Robbins) and Jennie Plum (guest star Elise Gatien), who manage to steal a powerful book of spells from the Winchester brothers. When Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean go after the book, they get help from a powerful and surprising ally when Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell), back from the dead, intervenes to assist them.

Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Steve Yockey.

Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.