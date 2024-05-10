The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Confirmed for Fall 2024 Release

Critical Role and Prime Video plan to release a new season of The Legend of Vox Machina this fall. The Washington Post stated in a recent feature on Critical Role that a third season of the hit animated series (based on Critical Role's first Dungeons & Dragons campaign) would be released this fall. No other details were released about the new season of the show, although it was previously known that it would continue Vox Machina's battle against the Chroma Conclave where it picked up at the end of Season 2, which was released in February 2023.

Critical Role and Titmouse Inc., the animation studio behind The Legend of Vox Machina, are also developing a Mighty Nein animated series for Prime Video, with no release date currently announced.

The Legend of Vox Machina was brought to life via a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $11 million, which broke records at that time. Amazon picked up the series for its Prime Video platform and debuted the first season in 2022. In addition to the Critical Role cast, the series also includes a host of high-profile guest stars including David Tennant, Henry Winkler, Billy Boyd, Cheech Marin, and the late Lance Reddick.

While a third season has been publicly announced, SAG-AFTRA production listings also state that fourth and fifth seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina are in development.

Critical Role also recently launched Beacon, a new streaming service that will serve as a home to past and current Critical Role content. In addition to their flagship show airing on Beacon (in addition to free streams on Twitch and YouTube), Critical Role has also announced that the platform will be the exclusive home of Critical Role Cool-Down, a post-show behind the scene look at each episode and will have early access to new series Critical Role Abridged (which condenses the 4+ hour episodes into 60-90 minutes) and new podcast The Re-Slayer's Take.