Naked and Afraid XL Season Premiere Clip Showcases a Bloody Mistake (Exclusive)

Part of what makes Naked and Afraid XL such a compelling experience to watch is that, as compared to a standard episode of the proper Naked and Afraid series that asks participants to endure 21 days in the wild, this expanded series aims for a 40-day journey. The drawback to those participating, however, is that they sometimes enter the extended competition with some confidence after having typically survived at least one 21-day journey, and in a clip from the season premiere of a new installment of Naked and Afraid XL, Terra gets a bit too comfortable early in the experience and ends up with a challenge-threatening wound, which you can witness in the clip above. A new season of Naked and Afraid XL premieres on Discovery on Sunday, May 12th at 8 p.m. ET.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised

The season premiere is described, "12 brave souls take on their first XL challenge in the Colombian Badlands. Survivalists must battle disease-carrying insects, scorching heat, six-foot caiman, and stalking jaguars. In this unprecedented challenge, they must trek 40 miles in 40 days."

The new season of the series is described, "After successfully completing Naked and Afraid's 21-day challenges, 12 brave survivalists up the ante when, for the first time ever, they attempt a grueling 40 days in the punishing Colombian badlands without food, water or clothes in the premiere of Discovery Channel's Naked and Afraid XL on Sunday, May 12th at 8 p.m. ET."

"This season, the survivalists will take on Naked and Afraid XL's Proving Grounds and test their mettle by taking on the most extreme challenge, with an unexpected twist. Not only will they endure blood-sucking mosquitos, ants and ticks, disease-carrying parasites, as well as stalking jaguars and a territorial six-foot caiman, but they must now also trek 40 miles across six unique terrains to reach the end of the challenge. Scorching triple-digit temperatures and violent electrical storms that dump up to six inches of rain in a single night will push them to their limits as they strive to become the next wave of Naked and Afraid legends."

The survivalists taking on the Proving Grounds include:

Adam Kavanagh (Queensland, AU)

Andrew Shayde (Lexington, KY)

Christopher James (Alberta, CA)

Cole Wilks (Bertram, TX)

Heather Smith (Brookeland, TX)

Kaiela Hobart (Lakewood, WA)

Lynsey McCarver (Pinehurst, ID)

Malorie Romero (San Antonio, TX)

Shell Armogida (Mims, FL)

Nathan Martinez (Padre Island, TX)

Sam Mouzer (Quarry Bank, UK)

Terra Short (Mobile, AL)

