Travel Channel's Expedition Bigfoot Season 2 Coming in January

While some paranormal investigation series like to tackle a new phenomenon each week, Travel Channel's Expedition Bigfoot is instead focusing on one of the most famous cryptids in history, with a new season of the series set to premiere in January. Much like audiences saw in the first season, the team of investigators goes to great lengths to uncover the truth behind the beast, hoping to uncover the origins of the creature or confirm if it's nothing but a hoax once and for all. Tune in to an all-new Expedition Bigfoot special on the Travel Channel on Saturday, January 3rd at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Season Two premiere at 9 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "The advanced data algorithm has revealed a 75,000-acre swatch of Appalachian forest in southeast Kentucky, where the mathematical odds of a Bigfoot encounter are greatly increased during a specific 21-day window. With limited time and opportunity, the team – including Bryce Johnson (expedition operations); Dr. Mireya Mayor (primatologist); Russell Acord (ex-military/survivalist); Ronny LeBlanc (Bigfoot researcher) – have honed in on promising new targets. And this year, their analysis has uncovered something new – possible Bigfoot migratory patterns that may reveal precisely where the legendary beasts will be and when they will be there."

It adds, "Throughout their two-month journey, the team use the latest in advanced technologies to narrow their search within the designated target zones. As the investigation intensifies, evidence that Bigfoot are in the area begins to pile up – vocalizations, unexplained structures, DNA samples and massive 16-inch footprints that no man could have left behind. This scientific expedition may finally take one of the world’s greatest mysteries out of the pages of legend and lore and into reality. The new season is comprised of 12 new one-hour episodes and two one-hour specials."

"Using science, technology, and true grit, the team is genuinely invested in solving this iconic mystery and it's a wild and exciting ride – closing in on the legendary monster that is also the world champion of being socially distant,” Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel, shared in a statement.

Tune in to the Expedition Bigfoot special on the Travel Channel on Saturday, January 3rd at 8 p.m. ET and the Season Two premiere at 9 p.m. ET.

Are you looking forward to the new season?