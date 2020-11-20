Travel Channel's Kindred Spirits Premieres New Season in January

✖

Traditional TV series have faced a number of production complications due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with supernatural investigation series often seeing investigators exploring locations in the wee hours of the night, Travel Channel's Kindred Spirits has been able to move forward with exciting new explorations, with a new season set to kick off in January. Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, and psychic medium Chip Coffey will all be using the tools at their disposal in hopes of communicating with the beyond in a variety of new locales. Check out the season premiere of Kindred Spirits on the Travel Channel on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "Investigating America’s rich haunted history, Bruni, Berry, and Coffey dig deep into the past to identify the restless spirits haunting the country’s oldest inns, homes, and estates. Utilizing a range of tools and techniques, their multilayered investigations tackle frightening tales of possession, aggressive entities, and even an eerie, centuries-old mystery involving a murder conviction based on the 'testimony' of a ghost. Together, the team elicit shocking evidence and connections with the other side that lead them closer to the truth, as they search for answers behind each haunted tale."

“Amy, Adam, and Chip are always challenging themselves and this season is no exception,” Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel, shared in a statement. “The history in these locations is downright creepy and scary – their return to the John Proctor House in Salem is especially exciting as they revisit the mysterious activity exhumed during their memorable investigation of the building during our ‘Haunted Salem Live’ special.”

In the season premiere, “Devil in Salem,” Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, and psychic medium Chip Coffey travel to Salem, Massachusetts, to investigate the home of John Proctor – one of the men executed during the infamous witch trials. It’s not the team’s first time at this renowned location having visited once before during a special Travel Channel event that was broadcast live. During the event, they opened a gateway to the dead using powerful magic, which allowed them to communicate with spirits from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. Now, the team returns to Salem to launch a full-fledged investigation and learn more about the gateway they previously opened … and who came out of it.

Upcoming episodes this season include:

“Zombie Boy” – Premieres Saturday, January 9 at 10 p.m. ET

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, and Chip Coffey research claims of possession and lost time at a historic estate in Middleborough, Massachusetts. A mind-bending discovery makes the team realize that the paranormal field is more dangerous than anyone anticipated.

“False Witness” – Premieres Saturday, January 16 at 10 p.m. ET

In 1673, Rebecca Cornell was found murdered in her Rhode Island home. Days later, her ghost testified against her son! Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, and Chip Coffey attempt to conjure the spirits who played a part in the centuries-old crime and reveal the truth.

“Shadowed” – Premieres Saturday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET

The new owners of the Toboggan Inn fear an aggressive entity that resides in the building. Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, and psychic medium Chip Coffey travel to Eagle Bay, New York, where they conduct a groundbreaking experiment that bears shocking results.

“Libby House” (wt) – Premieres Saturday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET

Amy Bruni and Adam Berry check themselves into the historic Libby House in New Hampshire to investigate a haunting so vivid the ghostly guests in Victorian dress are mistaken for the living. With help from psychic medium Chip Coffey, they make a startling discovery that uncovers a very disturbing presence.

Tune in to the season premiere of Kindred Spirits on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.

