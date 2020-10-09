The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Promo Art Features Best Look Yet at Bucky's New Style

✖

In a world with no pandemic, Marvel fans would have already watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in its entirety on Disney+. The series was supposed to debut on the streaming service in August, but COVID-19 had other plans, so the long-awaited project still hasn't wrapped filming. We're all waiting anxiously for any kind of images or footage from the series to surface, since that's all there is to hang on to at the moment. Fortunately, if you're a big fan of Bucky Barnes, there's something new for you to see.

A promo image of Sam and Bucky had started making the rounds online, appearing on retail sites like Zazzle, and it's credited as an official photo from Marvel. While the version of Falcon depicted in the image looks a lot like the one we've already seen in the movies, Winter Soldier has a brand new style, complete with an updated jacket and shorter hair. Take a look!

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Filming on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was halted earlier this spring when the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States. Production has since restarted in Atlanta, Georgia, but that delay was large enough to push the debut of the series back to 2021. WandaVision will now be the first Marvel Studios TV series to arrive on Disney+.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place in the MCU and follows the adventures of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after Captain America retires at the end of Avengers: Endgame. According to Mackie, the series will feel like a six-hour Marvel Studios movie rather than a traditional TV project.

"We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first," Mackie said. "So they shut us down two weeks before the U.S. shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we're the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. And that was always my [experience], 'It's Marvel, we could shoot forever.' And they're like, 'Nah.' So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun."

Are you excited for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to arrive on Disney+ next year? What do you think of Bucky's new look? Let us know in the comments!