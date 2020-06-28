The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Is a Six-Hour Marvel Movie Says Anthony Mackie

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier should feel familiar to Marvel fans when it debuts on Disney+. Speaking to Daveed Diggs via Variety, star Anthony Mackie says that the series's production before it was halted was like making a Marvel Studios film but longer and on a smaller budget. "We're shooting it exactly like a movie," he says. "Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, 'I've never worked on a TV show like this.' The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was filming in Europe when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. The spread of COVID-19 forced the production to halt. "We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first," Mackie says. "So they shut us down two weeks before the U.S. shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we're the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. And that was always my [experience], 'It's Marvel, we could shoot forever.' And they're like, 'Nah.' So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun.

"Those movies are like summer camp," he continues. "And this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we'll be going back soon."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues the story of Sam Wilson and James "Bucky" Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after Avengers: Endgame when Steve Rogers passed Captain America's shield onto Falcon. The series also sees Daniel Bruhl returning as Helmut Zemo. Wyatt Russell also debuts as John Walker, who becomes the replacement for Captain America known as U.S. Agent, leading him into conflict with Falcon as they vie for Cap's legacy.

Emily VanCamp also returns in the role of Sharon Carter, a.k.a. Agent 13. Cle Bennet is playing an unconfirmed role rumored to be U.S. Agent's sidekick, Battlestar. The cast also includes Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. Kari Skogland directs the six-episode series, with Malcolm Spellman serving as showrunner.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will stream on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.