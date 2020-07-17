The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Won't Be Hitting Disney+ in August

The coronavirus pandemic has tossed a major wrench in the plans of every movie and TV studio in the industry, shutting down productions indefinitely back in March. Some projects have gotten going again over the past couple of weeks, but most major studio productions remain in shutdown. Even Marvel Studios, home of the biggest film franchise on the planet, continues to be hindered by coronavirus. While Shang-Chi is gearing back up for production in Australia, the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still left in waiting. As you can probably guess, the show isn't going to make its original release date.

It was announced earlier this year that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be released on Disney+ in August, making it the most anticipated title on the series after the launch phenomenon, Star Wars: The Mandalorian. However, if you haven't noticed, August is next month. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier hasn't finished filming yet. It's definitely not coming out any time in the immediate future. That much was confirmed by Disney on Thursday.

This week, Disney+ released the full list of new movies and TV shows arriving on the streaming service in August. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wasn't included on that list.

At this point, it's hard to tell when exactly The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will end up hitting Disney+. The same goes for Marvel's other planned 2020 venture, WandaVision, which was slated for a release in December.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place in the MCU and follows the adventures of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after Captain America retires at the end of Avengers: Endgame. According to Mackie, the series will feel like a six-hour Marvel Studios movie rather than a traditional TV project.

"We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first," Mackie said. "So they shut us down two weeks before the U.S. shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we're the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. And that was always my [experience], 'It's Marvel, we could shoot forever.' And they're like, 'Nah.' So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun."

Are you looking forward to seeing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ whenever it arrives? Let us know in the comments!

