The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Production Start Date Reportedly Revealed

The first Marvel Studios series to hit the Disney+ streaming service is currently in pre-production, but the cameras are set to start rolling very soon. This means we won’t have to wait long to see the opening chapter for the new Captain Americasaga, which will feature Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes coming to the forefront of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to a new update from Production Weekly, filming for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to begin on October 22nd, taking place in Marvel’s familiar stomping grounds of Atlanta. The series will apparently be produced at Pinewood Studios in the state of Georgia under the working title of “Tag Team.”

Marvel Studios made a lot of news during San Diego Comic-Con when they revealed the release date for the series, marking it down for Fall 2020 on Disney+. They also confirmed the return of Daniel Bruhl, who will reprise his role as Baron Zemo, and even played a promo video that revealed he will finally don the iconic purple mask that his comic counterpart wears.

Falcon actor Anthony Mackie is entering a whole new phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he’s been gifted the shield of Captain America and is set to take on that mantel in the future. Mackie spoke at Celebrity Fan Fest about the moment he learned about this development and his reaction to the news.

“We were shooting in Atlanta and Chris Evans had a bunch of us over to his house to watch a football game, because we all hate the Patriots and he loves the Patriots,” Mackie began. “He and I go downstairs and he’s showing me the house and he’s like, ‘So are you excited?’ I’m like, ‘I mean yeah, it’s gonna be a football game. I love football, I watch football every week, but I didn’t know you were this into it.’ And he’s like, ‘No, about the script. You haven’t read the scene?’ I was like, ‘No.’ So he jumps up, runs out of the room and back in with the script and hits me with the script. He’s like ‘Page 85! Read it! Read it!’ And he sits there like a kid watching [me read it].”

While some fans might have preferred Bucky to become the next Captain America, actor Sebastian Stan insists it wouldn’t have made sense in the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Not really though, if you think about it. It makes no sense for him to…why would you give it to the guy that’s been trying to have a whole new history outside of the thing he’s been trapped by,” Stan explained to Yahoo! “I remember I found out [about Falcon getting the shield] the day we were shooting. I was like ‘Oh wow, this is the deal.’ But it makes sense. He’s [Sam Wilson] has been his [Captain America’s] right-hand for a long time at this point.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere in Fall 2020 on Disney+.